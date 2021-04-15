Samsung's latest and greatest AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale at their highest discount yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While Samsung itself can only shave 10 bucks off the list price of the January 2021-released high-end buds right now, Woot is ready to offer a substantial $35 discount with absolutely no strings attached for a limited time.





You have until the end of the day to snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from the Amazon-owned e-tailer in exchange for $164.99 in your choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Violet colors.





The only downside of this otherwise irresistible deal compared to the $189.99 offers from Amazon itself and Samsung's official US e-store is that you'll need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the manufacturer's full 1-year coverage.





In addition to active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Pro also have an objectively sleek design going for them (unlike the awkward kidney bean-shaped Buds Live ), as well as detailed sound, strong bass, excellent battery life, a handy wireless charging case included, and IPX7 water resistance.







