Samsung's latest and greatest AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale at their highest discount yet

That's especially true if we also consider yesterday's announcement of the ultra-affordable second-gen Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation technology on deck. If the e-commerce giant's sophomore AirPods -rivaling effort proves to be all it's cracked up to be at $99.99 and up, the $200 Galaxy Buds Pro could be instantly forgotten by bargain hunters who don't care that much about brands.





While Samsung itself can only shave 10 bucks off the list price of the January 2021-released high-end buds right now, Woot is ready to offer a substantial $35 discount with absolutely no strings attached for a limited time.





You have until the end of the day to snap up a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from the Amazon-owned e-tailer in exchange for $164.99 in your choice of Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, or Phantom Violet colors.





The only downside of this otherwise irresistible deal compared to the $189.99 offers from Amazon itself and Samsung's official US e-store is that you'll need to settle for a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the manufacturer's full 1-year coverage.





In addition to active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Pro also have an objectively sleek design going for them (unlike the awkward kidney bean-shaped Buds Live ), as well as detailed sound, strong bass, excellent battery life, a handy wireless charging case included, and IPX7 water resistance.









With Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 3 and a very exciting sequel to Sony's popular WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds decidedly on the horizon, Samsung may need to pull out all the stops to boost the Galaxy Buds Pro's appeal.