Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds Pro are now cheaper than ever before (brand-new)
Released more than a year ago at an AirPods Pro-undercutting price of $199.99, the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are reportedly unlikely to get a sequel until August.

That gives these bad boys at least several more months to top our comprehensive list of the overall best true wireless earbuds available in 2022, alongside the aforementioned AirPods Pro, as well as the newer Galaxy Buds 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Violet, International, New

$95 off (48%)
$104 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

The non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2, mind you, just so happen to offer a lot of "pro-grade" features, capabilities, and technologies, active noise cancellation included, while normally fetching 150 bucks. But if you don't have a problem standing out with an eye-catching Phantom Violet hue, the Galaxy Buds Pro can be yours at the time of this writing for a measly $104.99.

That seems like a completely unbeatable price... for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, although on the not so bright side of things, Woot can only throw in a 90-day warranty with these "international" products on sale through March 21 (theoretically).

Something tells us this killer new deal could well expire much earlier than that, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer undoubtedly has limited inventory at its disposal in a single color option.

At a little over one Benjamin with no refurbished compromises or "open box" concerns, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall dangerously close to the best cheap wireless earbuds' territory while rocking an IPX7 water-resistant design, producing premium sound with an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter built into each bud, and promising to keep your tunes going for up to five hours (with ANC enabled) before needing to use their bundled wireless charging case to reach a combined endurance time of up to 28 hours (with ANC switched off).

Bottom line, this deal's value for your money is virtually unrivaled and almost completely irresistible for bargain hunters interested in high-end noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds to pair with their Android phones.

