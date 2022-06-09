Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are coming 'this year', but not at August Unpacked event





Tipped all the way back in March to break cover around a year after the Galaxy Buds 2, the company's next-gen AirPods rivals didn't even have a name very confidently speculated by any reliable leakers until today.





But while the clear expectation now is that we'll see the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rather than the Buds 3 or even the Buds Live 2 unveiled at some point "this year", Samsung is apparently not planning to overcrowd its Unpacked stage with these bad boys.





Instead, the aforementioned Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are expected to get the glamorous August 10 launch event for themselves, while the Buds Pro 2 could be announced with less glitz at "around the same time."





That's a pretty weird strategy to adopt for what sounds like a new high-profile member of a very successful family of products in an extremely competitive and rapidly expanding industry . Samsung's curious new approach would also go against its own tradition, with not just the non-Pro Buds 2 unveiled at an Unpacked shindig last August, but the first-gen Buds Pro taking center stage alongside the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra handsets back in January 2021 as well.





Perhaps more worryingly, this plan, which was purportedly never revised, may have something to do with the Buds Pro 2's "late development." That would explain why we still have no idea what to expect from these bad boys in terms of features, capabilities, design, and pricing, also suggesting the "silent release" currently being predicted could happen (much) later than August.





Let's hope that won't prove to be the case after all, and Samsung will manage to add another strong contender to our already expansive list of the best true wireless earbuds out there sooner rather than later.



