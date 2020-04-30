Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

B&H has Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a decent discount with a small gift also included

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 30, 2020, 6:20 AM
B&amp;H has Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ on sale at a decent discount with a small gift also included
While it's definitely hard to choose a single nominee for the title of world's best true wireless earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are undoubtedly at or near the top of many such lists. Commercially released a little over two months ago, these bad boys have largely retained the sleek design of their forerunners while vastly improving important things like battery life, Ambient Aware technology, and even overall sound quality.

What's great about the Galaxy Buds+ is that they're only slightly more expensive than Samsung's original Buds, at a recommended retail price of 150 bucks that also undercuts both the AirPods Pro and non-Pro second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case included.

All things considered, you probably didn't expect to see a lot of cool deals and significant discounts offered by authorized retailers during the first few months of Galaxy Buds+ availability, but after Samsung and AT&T, B&H Photo Video is now giving buyers a chance to save quite a bit of money with absolutely no strings attached.

Check out the deal here



You don't have to purchase the Android and iOS-compatible true wireless earbuds together with anything to shave a decent 25 bucks off the aforementioned $149.99 list price, although B&H does also throw in a complimentary 9W Samsung wireless charging pad. So, yeah, you're looking at paying just $124.99 for two products that would normally set you back at least $190 all in all. 

As you can imagine, the aforementioned wireless charger works with both iPhones and Android handsets, and even though it's not exactly crazy fast, it may still prove rather convenient, as well as reliable and safe to use at home or in the office.

As far as the discounted Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are concerned, it's important to point out the only color option available at 125 bucks is white, but if you're willing to cough up the extra $25, the world's largest handset manufacturer is selling the teeny-tiny headphones in all four hues alongside the same 9W wireless charging pad.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

YouTube TV is offering extended free trials on some premium content
YouTube TV is offering extended free trials on some premium content
Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, get free Galaxy Buds
Deal: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, get free Galaxy Buds
T-Mobile offers customers free workout subscription
T-Mobile offers customers free workout subscription
-$50
Google Home is half off at Best Buy and Walmart
Google Home is half off at Best Buy and Walmart
-$700
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G's price drops to just $300 at AT&T
Expires in - 18h 42minSamsung Galaxy S20 5G's price drops to just $300 at AT&T
-30%
Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount
Google's hot new Pixel Buds are already on sale at a surprisingly massive discount

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless