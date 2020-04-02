The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now on sale at AT&T with no strings attached





AT&T is shaving a cool 20 percent off the $150 list price of the extremely well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in a single black hue, and there are no special conditions you need to meet or hoops to jump through to end up paying just $119.99.

















The solo new Galaxy Buds+ deal is actually part of a wide-ranging AT&T sale on many different types of accessories, but both "clearance items" and devices from brands like Amazon, Apple, Beats, and Sonos are excluded, along with Google Nest Hubs.





That still leaves plenty of interesting stuff on the carrier's list of limited-time bargains, including a $200 JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker, a $160 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3, a $136 pair of Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100 true wireless earbuds, a $105 Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad, a Samsung wireless charger duo pad for $79.99, a $63.20 Google Pixel Stand, a $56 iPad-compatible Logitech Crayon, and various ultra-affordable cases and covers for popular Android handsets and iPhones.













The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds are themselves marked down from $129.99 to $103.99, but you should definitely cough up the extra 16 bucks and get the Plus model if you care about essential things like battery life and sound quality. It's not that Samsung's original true wireless earbuds are bad, but the company's sophomore effort in the thriving Apple-dominated market is simply much better.



