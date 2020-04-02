AT&T Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now on sale at AT&T with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 02, 2020, 7:36 AM
Another day, another decent discount available for buyers of Samsung's sleek AirPods alternatives. This time around, however, we're not talking about certified refurbished variants of the 2019-released Galaxy Buds, but rather brand-new 2020 units sold by the nation's second-largest wireless service provider.

AT&T is shaving a cool 20 percent off the $150 list price of the extremely well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in a single black hue, and there are no special conditions you need to meet or hoops to jump through to end up paying just $119.99.

The $30 markdown is instant, although you can still save 20 bucks more if you purchase Samsung's second-gen true wireless earbuds alongside an "eligible connected device" from the same manufacturer (aka a Galaxy phone, tablet, or smartwatch).

The solo new Galaxy Buds+ deal is actually part of a wide-ranging AT&T sale on many different types of accessories, but both "clearance items" and devices from brands like Amazon, Apple, Beats, and Sonos are excluded, along with Google Nest Hubs. 

That still leaves plenty of interesting stuff on the carrier's list of limited-time bargains, including a $200 JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker, a $160 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3, a $136 pair of Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100 true wireless earbuds, a $105 Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad, a Samsung wireless charger duo pad for $79.99, a $63.20 Google Pixel Stand, a $56 iPad-compatible Logitech Crayon, and various ultra-affordable cases and covers for popular Android handsets and iPhones.

The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds are themselves marked down from $129.99 to $103.99, but you should definitely cough up the extra 16 bucks and get the Plus model if you care about essential things like battery life and sound quality. It's not that Samsung's original true wireless earbuds are bad, but the company's sophomore effort in the thriving Apple-dominated market is simply much better.

