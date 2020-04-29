Samsung has yet another snazzy flavor of the Galaxy Buds+ in the works









That's already a far more diverse lineup than the AirPods "roster", which consists of a single white shade, and yet Samsung is apparently planning to further expand the family soon by adding a sixth member coated in a "Deep Blue" color. And that doesn't even include the special Thom Browne Edition of the second-gen Buds bundled as standard with the super-premium (and obscenely pricey) Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition





Hopefully, the Deep Blue Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will not end up following the fate of their Thom Browne-branded or pink-coated siblings, sporting a much darker and arguably cooler shade than the aforementioned Cloud Blue variant in animations discovered by the eagle-eyed folks over at XDA-Developers in the newest version of the company's SmartThings app.





That essentially qualifies as official confirmation of this model's existence, although just because Samsung is exploring releasing the Galaxy Buds+ in yet another glorious color, that doesn't mean we'll get to purchase these bad boys anytime soon.







