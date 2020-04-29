Samsung has yet another snazzy flavor of the Galaxy Buds+ in the works
Hopefully, the Deep Blue Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will not end up following the fate of their Thom Browne-branded or pink-coated siblings, sporting a much darker and arguably cooler shade than the aforementioned Cloud Blue variant in animations discovered by the eagle-eyed folks over at XDA-Developers in the newest version of the company's SmartThings app.
That essentially qualifies as official confirmation of this model's existence, although just because Samsung is exploring releasing the Galaxy Buds+ in yet another glorious color, that doesn't mean we'll get to purchase these bad boys anytime soon.
Since there's no word on availability, we're left anticipating a possible launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 sometime in August. After all, these would go great with a matching Note 20+ presumably following in the footsteps of last year's Aura Blue Note 10+. Of course, if that happens, we might have to wait a little longer for Samsung's redesigned Galaxy BudsX, aka "Bean Buds."