Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now available in two more colors

Samsung revealed this month that it sold more than 250,000 Galaxy Buds+ earbuds in South Korea, but we're not sure that's enough to say they're very popular among customers. In any case, if you're looking to buy the Galaxy Buds+ in either red or pink and you're not living in South Korea, you'll probably have to wait a bit until the exclusivity period ends.

Regardless of whether you've got your Galaxy Buds+ for free with your pre-ordered Galaxy S20 or you just purchased a pair separately, they're most certainly black, blue or white color. Samsung revealed that its new earbuds will only be available in three colors at launch.However, Samsung has decided to introduce new color options for the Galaxy Buds+ earlier than we anticipated. SamMobile reports that the earbuds are now available on two more colors: red and pink.The bad news is they seem to be exclusive to South Korea for the moment. The red version is exclusively available through South Korean carrier KT, while the pink version is sold directly through Samsung's website for the equivalent of $150.