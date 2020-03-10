Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now available in two more colors
The bad news is they seem to be exclusive to South Korea for the moment. The red version is exclusively available through South Korean carrier KT, while the pink version is sold directly through Samsung's website for the equivalent of $150.
Samsung revealed this month that it sold more than 250,000 Galaxy Buds+ earbuds in South Korea, but we're not sure that's enough to say they're very popular among customers. In any case, if you're looking to buy the Galaxy Buds+ in either red or pink and you're not living in South Korea, you'll probably have to wait a bit until the exclusivity period ends.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):