Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds+ are already receiving a small but important software update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2020, 1:24 PM
If you've already purchased Samsung's vastly improved true wireless earbuds, we expect you're more than happy with your very wise investment. If you haven't, you should strongly consider spending $150 on what may well be the greatest alternatives to Apple's market-leading AirPods available today. Even better, there are quite a few ways to save a little bit of money on the already reasonably priced Galaxy Buds+.

Of course, there's no such thing as a flawless device (or accessory), which is why it's pretty awesome to see the software on the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds+ receive an early and significant update

Even though this tips the scales at only a little over 1MB, merely listing a generic mention of "improved system stability and reliability" in its official changelog, a Korea-based Samsung Community moderator claims (translated here) that you will see (and most importantly, hear) several notable enhancements after you install this goodie pack.

The number one change concerns the Ambient Aware feature, which worked rather poorly on the original Galaxy Buds but was found to deliver a much better experience on the Buds+ in our in-depth review a few weeks ago. Then again, many users apparently complained of the ambient mode functionality in windy conditions, and surprise, surprise, Samsung listened.

If everything goes according to the company's plan, you should be able to use the Galaxy Buds+ without worrying about loud wind noises crippling your outdoor music listening experience while staying connected to what's going on around you. Another issue that's purportedly been improved "a little" has something to do with white noise, while the "effect of listening to surrounding sounds" during phone calls should also be "a little more natural."

All in all, this might not sound like an earth-shattering update, but a couple of Redditors are already reporting it makes a world of difference in a number of scenarios. The rollout seems to be relatively widespread, although depending on your region (and your luck), you may have to wait a few more days before you can install the update by connecting your precious new Galaxy Buds+ to your smartphone and following the simple instructions.

