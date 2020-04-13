Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds+ are already receiving a small but important software update
Of course, there's no such thing as a flawless device (or accessory), which is why it's pretty awesome to see the software on the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds+ receive an early and significant update.
The number one change concerns the Ambient Aware feature, which worked rather poorly on the original Galaxy Buds but was found to deliver a much better experience on the Buds+ in our in-depth review a few weeks ago. Then again, many users apparently complained of the ambient mode functionality in windy conditions, and surprise, surprise, Samsung listened.
If everything goes according to the company's plan, you should be able to use the Galaxy Buds+ without worrying about loud wind noises crippling your outdoor music listening experience while staying connected to what's going on around you. Another issue that's purportedly been improved "a little" has something to do with white noise, while the "effect of listening to surrounding sounds" during phone calls should also be "a little more natural."
All in all, this might not sound like an earth-shattering update, but a couple of Redditors are already reporting it makes a world of difference in a number of scenarios. The rollout seems to be relatively widespread, although depending on your region (and your luck), you may have to wait a few more days before you can install the update by connecting your precious new Galaxy Buds+ to your smartphone and following the simple instructions.