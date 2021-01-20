Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are cheaper than ever now that the Buds Pro are also out

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 20, 2021, 6:32 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are cheaper than ever now that the Buds Pro are also out
There's a lot to love about Samsung's latest (and quite possibly greatest) AirPods alternatives, but if you don't feel like the hot new Galaxy Buds Pro are worth their full retail price of $200 or simply refuse to spend that much on a sleek pair of true wireless earbuds, you'll be pleased to know the slightly humbler (and decidedly weirder) Buds Live can be purchased at a huge $100 discount at the time of this writing.

Commercially released just five months ago with a fairly reasonable $169.99 MSRP attached to their name, the kidney bean-shaped AirPods Pro rivals have been on sale numerous times lately in both brand-new and refurbished condition. 

Marked down to as little as 85 bucks earlier this same month by Best Buy, the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are now even cheaper than that, fetching a measly $69.99 in a single white hue. The bronze and black flavors are themselves substantially reduced, mind you, setting you back $79.99 and $84.99 respectively for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Obviously, these are not entirely new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here, nonetheless carrying Best Buy's reputable Geek Squad seal of approval. This guarantees your "certified refurbished" audio accessories have been thoroughly inspected, rigorously cleaned, and restored to a "like-new" state, both from a functionality and cosmetic standpoint.

Basically, you shouldn't be able to notice much difference between these ultra-affordable refurbs and a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds Live sold by Best Buy and many other major US retailers at a whopping 170 bucks.

In addition to active noise cancellation technology, the... unconventional-looking precursors to the arguably prettier Buds Pro also have excellent overall sound quality going for them, as well as stellar battery life, and a very handy and modern wireless charging case included as standard.

While it's definitely hard to conclude whether or not the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are better than the hugely popular AirPods Pro at a similar price, it's also difficult to understand why anyone would hesitate to pick these over the entry-level second-gen AirPods, for instance.

