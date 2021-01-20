Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are cheaper than ever now that the Buds Pro are also out
Marked down to as little as 85 bucks earlier this same month by Best Buy, the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are now even cheaper than that, fetching a measly $69.99 in a single white hue. The bronze and black flavors are themselves substantially reduced, mind you, setting you back $79.99 and $84.99 respectively for an undoubtedly limited time only.
Basically, you shouldn't be able to notice much difference between these ultra-affordable refurbs and a brand-new pair of Galaxy Buds Live sold by Best Buy and many other major US retailers at a whopping 170 bucks.
In addition to active noise cancellation technology, the... unconventional-looking precursors to the arguably prettier Buds Pro also have excellent overall sound quality going for them, as well as stellar battery life, and a very handy and modern wireless charging case included as standard.
While it's definitely hard to conclude whether or not the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are better than the hugely popular AirPods Pro at a similar price, it's also difficult to understand why anyone would hesitate to pick these over the entry-level second-gen AirPods, for instance.