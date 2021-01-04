Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Live can be yours at a 50 percent discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 04, 2021, 6:33 AM
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Live can be yours at a 50 percent discount
If you're bothered by the unusual shape of Samsung's first noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, it doesn't look like you'll need to wait much longer for the Galaxy Buds Pro to come out with a more conventional design and (purportedly) vastly improved sound quality.

Then again, our in-depth review of the Galaxy Buds Live a few months ago found the audio performance to be more than satisfying, and if you don't have a problem going with a refurbished model, you can currently shave a whopping 85 bucks off the $170 list price of these kidney bean-shaped bad boys.

We're not talking about just any refurbished units sold by some obscure eBay merchant, mind you, but rather Geek Squad certified products guaranteed to work flawlessly and look as good as new after Best Buy's rigorous inspection and cleaning process.

The always trustworthy retailer has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in stock at a huge 50 percent discount at the time of this writing in black and white hues, with the bronze color option unfortunately listed as sold out. In case you're wondering, a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these active noise cancelling-equipped earbuds is available at $139.99 at Best Buy after a significantly humbler $30 price cut. 

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to cost as much as $200, which would still be low enough to undercut the $250 regular price of Apple's wildly popular AirPods Pro. So, yeah, it's pretty hard to argue with the value proposition of an $85 pair of Galaxy Buds Live with a stellar battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, which can be bumped up to a combined total of 29 hours or so when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration. 

The active noise cancellation technology is almost surprisingly decent given the unconventional design of the true wireless earbuds released less than six months ago, and the same essentially goes for their overall sound quality and bass performance as well.

