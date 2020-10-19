Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio, Galaxy Fit 2, and some new Galaxy Buds Live colors go on sale in the US
Whether or not an AirPower or AirPower Mini will ultimately see daylight in the near future, the $89.99 Wireless Charger Trio is here now and it can simultaneously juice up three devices, be it two smartphones and a smartwatch or one handset, an intelligent timepiece, and a pair of true wireless earbuds. This incredibly versatile accessory is also pretty fast, and in addition to Samsung's own devices, it supports many other Android handsets, and yes, even modern iPhones.
Of course, the introduction of the Wireless Charger Trio completely crushed the appeal of the similarly aptly named Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad, which normally costs an excessive $99.99. Luckily, that's where Amazon comes in, offering a solid $33.80 (or 34 percent discount) at the time of this writing for folks who can make do with double wireless charging action, whether we're talking two phones at once or a handset and a smartwatch.
Moving on, fans of ultra-affordable wearable devices should be happy to hear the surprisingly feature-packed $59.99 Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is up for sale at last in black and scarlet hues.
This thing can track everything from your daily steps to calories burned, water intake, and sleep patterns for up to 15 days (!!!) on a single charge, all while sporting a decently sharp 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels and resisting water immersion up to 50 meters.
Last but not necessarily least, the $170 high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds Live released just a couple of months ago in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White colors can now be purchased in even snazzier Mystic Red and Aura Blue flavors as well.
Obviously, their features and capabilities are unchanged, including everything from active noise cancellation technology to give Apple's AirPods Pro a run for their money to excellent overall sound quality and a stellar battery life of up to 8 hours you can easily enhance to 29 hours using a wireless charging case bundled as standard.