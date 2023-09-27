Amazon's new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE teaser page hints at a price point 'for everyone'
In addition to a long overdue sequel to the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE handset and not one but two different Fan Edition tablets following in the footsteps of 2021's single-size Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung is preparing to formally unveil its first-ever FE-branded earbuds soon.
We've known that for quite some time now, as the company has not only dropped hints about the impending arrival of the aptly named Galaxy Buds FE, going so far as to prematurely confirm both that official marketing moniker and the distinctive design of its next AirPods rival in an easy-to-access user manual.
After that, a credible pricing rumor, and a super-high-quality visual leak in two colors, you'd think that there's not much left to be revealed here... and you'd be exactly right for thinking that. But Samsung's hype-building campaign is far from over, and the world's number one smartphone vendor is today getting a little help from Amazon to that end. Specifically, Amazon's Indian branch, which seems to want to get its customers excited about the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE and keep them informed of availability updates.
If you live around those parts and you're curious to see precisely what these undoubtedly affordable earbuds are all about, you can sign up for notifications right here and find out when they're supposed to go on sale.
While Amazon.in is not shy to confirm the Galaxy Buds FE name (yet again), none of the features and capabilities rumored of late are actually listed on the e-commerce platform at the time of this writing. Instead, prospective buyers are merely being treated to seemingly vague advertising claims of "premium sound quality", "excellent listening experience", and "rich sound with powerful bass."
All of these things will apparently be valid "for everyone", which doesn't sound awfully specific either but could well be a subtle hint of reasonable pricing. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Buds FE will cost $99.99 in the US and possibly even less in India, thus presumably bidding for the title of best budget wireless earbuds out there rather than taking on the super-premium AirPods Pro 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Sony WF-1000XM5.
Based on what we know about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus, these true wireless puppies could go officially official on October 4, which doesn't sound like great timing given that Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2on that same date. Fortunately for Samsung, the chances of seeing a new Pixel Buds generation launched next week are slim at best.
