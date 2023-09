Amazon's new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE teaser page hints at a price point 'for everyone'

We've known that for quite some time now, as the company has not only dropped hints about the impending arrival of the aptly named Galaxy Buds FE, going so far as to prematurely confirm both that official marketing moniker and the distinctive design of its next AirPods rival in an easy-to-access user manual.





After that, a credible pricing rumor , and a super-high-quality visual leak in two colors , you'd think that there's not much left to be revealed here... and you'd be exactly right for thinking that. But Samsung 's hype-building campaign is far from over, and the world's number one smartphone vendor is today getting a little help from Amazon to that end. Specifically, Amazon's Indian branch, which seems to want to get its customers excited about the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE and keep them informed of availability updates.





If you live around those parts and you're curious to see precisely what these undoubtedly affordable earbuds are all about, you can sign up for notifications right here and find out when they're supposed to go on sale.









While Amazon.in is not shy to confirm the Galaxy Buds FE name (yet again), none of the features and capabilities rumored of late are actually listed on the e-commerce platform at the time of this writing. Instead, prospective buyers are merely being treated to seemingly vague advertising claims of "premium sound quality", "excellent listening experience", and "rich sound with powerful bass."









In addition to a long overdue sequel to the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE handset and not one but two different Fan Edition tablets following in the footsteps of 2021's single-size Galaxy Tab S7 FE , Samsung is preparing to formally unveil its first-ever FE-branded earbuds soon.