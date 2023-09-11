Samsung has just inadvertently confirmed the impending noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds FE





We're actually talking about a first-of-a-kind gadget in at least one key way, as confirmed by the world's number one smartphone vendor itself today. Of course, we don't think Samsung meant to make the Galaxy Buds FE name and design public ahead of a presumed formal launch event at which the Galaxy S23 FE Tab S9 FE, and Tab S9 FE+ are also expected to be officially announced.

Interesting name, cool look, (at least a few) premium capabilities













While it remains impossible to say just how low Samsung will be able to price its latest AirPods alternatives, it's important to keep your expectations realistic. After all, the Galaxy Buds FE are today also confirmed to pack state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and additionally support ambient sound functionality, which makes a sub-$100 price point seem utopian.









Don't forget that those are merely (educated) guesses on our part, unlike the Galaxy Buds FE name, some of their key features and capabilities, as well as their distinctive design, all of which have been carelessly and prematurely uploaded to Samsung's official German support website





At first glance, the Galaxy Buds FE don't look "cheap" at all, with a nice and pronounced touchpad area that should make it easy to stand out from the rest of the Galaxy Buds portfolio. Unfortunately, key details like battery endurance numbers, water resistance standards, sound technology, and color options (aside from the black variant with white case pictured above) are not included in this prematurely published user manual.

Fan Editions are coming back big





Fortunately, we don't think we'll be kept waiting much longer for a full and proper announcement, and obviously, the same goes for the aforementioned Fan Editions of the Galaxy S23 , Tab S9, and Tab S9 Plus. Interestingly, there are no words on looming sequels to Samsung's higher-end earbuds, which means such sequels will probably arrive alongside the Galaxy S24 flagship handset family in the beginning of 2024 at the earliest.









Another very exciting Samsung product that may or may not come out in the next few months is the so-called "Galaxy Z FE" , aka the Fold 5's more affordable relative. That sounds like an ideal companion for the first-ever Galaxy Buds FE (or rather the other way around), but at least for now, a launch by the end of 2023 and even in early 2024 seems improbable at best.





What's crystal clear is that "Fan Edition" devices are set to make a big comeback in the near future, aiming to blend the best features and most popular designs in the Galaxy portfolio with the price points so many mobile tech enthusiasts are craving in this day and age. Pretty solid strategy, don't you think?