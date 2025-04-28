Amazon is selling the surprisingly advanced Galaxy Buds FE at their lowest price in a long time

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

With the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods 4 normally priced at $179 and the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro almost never available for under $200, you may not expect to find a lot of great wireless earbuds options at retailers like Amazon below the $100 mark.

But although they're obviously not as good as the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (or the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3), the Galaxy Buds FE deliver amazing value at a regular price of, you guessed it, $99.99. The bang for buck is even greater when you can pay (significantly) less than that, which is precisely the case right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$35 off (35%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Yes, Amazon is slashing $35 (or 35 percent) off that already very reasonable list price with no special requirements, strings attached, or restrictions to take into consideration. These are US versions covered by standard 1-year manufacturer warranties, mind you, which makes this deal better for a lot of prospective buyers than Woot's heftier recent discounts offered on "international" models with considerably shorter seller warranties.

Granted, Amazon itself has sold the Galaxy Buds FE at even lower prices than today (with no asterisks or anything like that) a couple of times in the past, but that hasn't happened in a while. Specifically, several months, and with the Galaxy Buds FE 2 reportedly on the horizon, there's a chance this original edition will be discontinued before receiving another deeper-than-$35 price cut.

Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger here before it's too late, especially after taking a look at Samsung's official US website, where the company's first (and, so far, only) Fan Edition earbuds are still listed at their "normal" $99.99 price (sans trade-in).

The ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE incredibly come equipped with not just active noise cancellation, but a few other decidedly premium technologies like Auto Switch and Live Translate as well, not to mention a very distinctive (and undeniably elegant) design, decent IPX2 water resistance, and solid 6-hour battery life rating (upgradable to 21 hours with their bundled charging case factored in).
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
