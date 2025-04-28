Amazon is selling the surprisingly advanced Galaxy Buds FE at their lowest price in a long time





But although they're obviously not as good as the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (or the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3), the Galaxy Buds FE deliver amazing value at a regular price of, you guessed it, $99.99. The bang for buck is even greater when you can pay (significantly) less than that, which is precisely the case right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $35 off (35%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Yes, Amazon is slashing $35 (or 35 percent) off that already very reasonable list price with no special requirements, strings attached, or restrictions to take into consideration. These are US versions covered by standard 1-year manufacturer warranties, mind you, which makes this deal better for a lot of prospective buyers than Woot's heftier recent discounts offered on "international" models with considerably shorter seller warranties.

Granted, Amazon itself has sold the Galaxy Buds FE at even lower prices than today (with no asterisks or anything like that) a couple of times in the past, but that hasn't happened in a while. Specifically, several months, and with the Galaxy Buds FE 2 reportedly on the horizon , there's a chance this original edition will be discontinued before receiving another deeper-than-$35 price cut.





Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger here before it's too late, especially after taking a look at Samsung 's official US website, where the company's first (and, so far, only) Fan Edition earbuds are still listed at their "normal" $99.99 price (sans trade-in).





The ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE incredibly come equipped with not just active noise cancellation, but a few other decidedly premium technologies like Auto Switch and Live Translate as well, not to mention a very distinctive (and undeniably elegant) design, decent IPX2 water resistance, and solid 6-hour battery life rating (upgradable to 21 hours with their bundled charging case factored in).