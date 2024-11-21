Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon is making Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a Black Friday must-buy at $60 off

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Unlike virtually all of its new high-end phones and tablets released this year, Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look radically different from their forerunners, more closely resembling Apple's AirPods at a first glance than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. That might be one of the key reasons why some of you are likely considering a purchase of the newer wireless earbuds, especially at their Black Friday discount.

Probably the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal this holiday season is now available at Amazon, slashing a substantial 60 bucks off a pretty extravagant $249.99 list price in both silver and white colorways. This still doesn't make Samsung's latest (and greatest) AirPods Pro 2 alternative a contender for the title of top budget earbuds option right now, nonetheless boosting an already solid value proposition to a new all-time high.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: save $60 at Samsung Store

The Samsung Store is also giving you the option to get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a $60 discount. You can also save up to $75 with eligible trade-in device.
$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from just a few months back lays out and details all the reasons why these are likely to prove the best of the best wireless earbuds around for many prospective buyers before Christmas, which include predictably outstanding overall sound quality, respectable (but not exactly stellar) active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity (especially with Samsung devices), decent (but again, not stellar) battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a great fit and feel guaranteeing top-notch all-day comfort.

Plagued by very concerning quality issues shortly after their commercial debut, Samsung's newest Pro-grade buds haven't garnered many such complaints following their re-release, with most recent Amazon shoppers, for instance, praising their apparent build quality, design, and user experience.

In short, you probably have nothing to fear on that front anymore, and unless you're seriously strapped for cash this holiday season, you shouldn't really settle for the clearly inferior and only slightly cheaper non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3. Granted, there are many other options from many other brands you could consider at significantly lower prices today, but very few compare to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in terms of audio performance, connectivity, and comfort.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

