Probably the best Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal this holiday season is now available at Amazon, slashing a substantial 60 bucks off a pretty extravagant $249.99 list price in both silver and white colorways. This still doesn't make Probably the bestdeal this holiday season is now available at Amazon, slashing a substantial 60 bucks off a pretty extravagant $249.99 list price in both silver and white colorways. This still doesn't make Samsung 's latest (and greatest) AirPods Pro 2 alternative a contender for the title of top budget earbuds option right now, nonetheless boosting an already solid value proposition to a new all-time high.

Our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from just a few months back lays out and details all the reasons why these are likely to prove the best of the best wireless earbuds around for many prospective buyers before Christmas, which include predictably outstanding overall sound quality, respectable (but not exactly stellar) active noise cancellation, flawless connectivity (especially with Samsung devices), decent (but again, not stellar) battery life, and perhaps most importantly, a great fit and feel guaranteeing top-notch all-day comfort.





Plagued by very concerning quality issues shortly after their commercial debut, Samsung's newest Pro-grade buds haven't garnered many such complaints following their re-release , with most recent Amazon shoppers, for instance, praising their apparent build quality, design, and user experience.





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in terms of audio performance, connectivity, and comfort. In short, you probably have nothing to fear on that front anymore, and unless you're seriously strapped for cash this holiday season, you shouldn't really settle for the clearly inferior and only slightly cheaper non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 . Granted, there are many other options from many other brands you could consider at significantly lower prices today, but very few compare to thein terms of audio performance, connectivity, and comfort.

Unlike virtually all of its new high-end phones and tablets released this year, Samsung's super-premiumlook radically different from their forerunners, more closely resembling Apple's AirPods at a first glance than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro . That might be one of the key reasons why some of you are likely considering a purchase of the newer wireless earbuds, especially at their Black Friday discount