I find the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers at $110 off
The smartwatch is loaded with features and is unmissable at its current price. Save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Though I'm more of a Galaxy Watch fan, I'm a bargain hunter first. And as someone who's constantly on the lookout for incredible smartwatch deals, I couldn't resist telling you about Amazon's offer on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
The retailer is selling this puppy at a sweet 37% discount, letting you score one for just under $190. That means you'll save $110, which is a pretty awesome deal, if you ask me.
While I wouldn't exactly categorize the Vivoactive 5 as one of the best smartwatches on the market, I'd definitely consider getting one if I were looking for a more affordable lifestyle Garmin timepiece and didn't want to overspend on the Venu 3.
It may lack Venu 3's premium feel, since it's made of plastic, but it's packed with features, including energy monitoring and a dedicated sleep coach to help you track and improve your sleep. Another feature I really appreciate is Garmin Coach, which provides training plans that adapt to you.
At the very least, it comes with a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display and offers up to 11 days of use on a single charge. And honestly, I'd say the lack of a microphone is a forgivable drawback when you consider you'll probably forget the last time you charged your smartwatch.
So, yeah! For me, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a no-brainer if you want a feature-rich Garmin smartwatch without breaking the bank. If it fits the bill for you, too, don't miss out. Grab one at a lower price today!
I also really like the fact that it supports smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can find various apps and watch faces. However, a big drawback for me is the lack of a built-in microphone, as it means you can't take phone calls directly from it.
