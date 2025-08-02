Selling at a sweet discount, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) offers even more bang for your buck

Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 256GB $100 off (14%) Act fast and score the 11-inch iPad Air M3 with 256GB of storage for just under $600. This saves you $100. The tablet offers fast performance and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can! Buy at Amazon

Well, as the saying goes, there's no time like the present. So if you're interested in buying an M3-powered iPad Air, you'll be happy to learn that the 11-inch model is currently $100 off on Amazon. This allows you to get the one with 128GB of storage for just under $600, instead of its usual cost of around $700. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to act quickly and take advantage of it now while you still can, as this handsome fella is just unmissable at this price.Thanks to its M3 chip, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it a perfect choice for a workhorse tablet, as it can handle just about anything you throw its way. Additionally, it rocks a Liquid Retina LCD screen with a 2732 x 2048 resolution, delivering beautiful visuals, even though it still lacks the deep blacks you get with OLED panels.Our main gripe with the screen, though, is that it's still limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 600 nits. And while you can get used to the lower refresh rate, the limited brightness might make outdoor use a bit more difficult, especially on sunny summer days.Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the M3-powered iPad Air has more pros than cons, making it a great value for money. So if it fits the bill for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can!