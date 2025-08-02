$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Selling at a sweet discount, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) offers even more bang for your buck

The tablet delivers fast performance, has a beautiful display, and is an absolute bargain. Don't miss out!

The iPad Air is the best choice if you want a powerful Apple tablet but don't want to break the bank on the Pro models. So, chances are that you may be looking for the latest M3-powered iPad Air if you're currently in the market for an Apple slate that brings a lot to the table but won't cost you an arm and a leg.


Well, as the saying goes, there's no time like the present. So if you're interested in buying an M3-powered iPad Air, you'll be happy to learn that the 11-inch model is currently $100 off on Amazon. This allows you to get the one with 128GB of storage for just under $600, instead of its usual cost of around $700. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to act quickly and take advantage of it now while you still can, as this handsome fella is just unmissable at this price.

Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 256GB

$100 off (14%)
Act fast and score the 11-inch iPad Air M3 with 256GB of storage for just under $600. This saves you $100. The tablet offers fast performance and is an absolute bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to its M3 chip, it packs an insane amount of firepower, making it a perfect choice for a workhorse tablet, as it can handle just about anything you throw its way. Additionally, it rocks a Liquid Retina LCD screen with a 2732 x 2048 resolution, delivering beautiful visuals, even though it still lacks the deep blacks you get with OLED panels.

Our main gripe with the screen, though, is that it's still limited to a 60Hz refresh rate and has a peak brightness of only 600 nits. And while you can get used to the lower refresh rate, the limited brightness might make outdoor use a bit more difficult, especially on sunny summer days.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the M3-powered iPad Air has more pros than cons, making it a great value for money. So if it fits the bill for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.
