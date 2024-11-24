Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Probably the best thing about retailers like Amazon turning Black Friday into a week-long (or even multiple weeks-long) affair this year is that some early deals on hot tech products like wireless earbuds are slowly getting better and better as Thanksgiving and Christmas are drawing near.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, for instance, initially scored an undeniably cool $60 discount from a $249.99 list price, which appears to have gotten even cooler with a $20 Amazon gift card also included at no extra charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included
$81 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, Device Trade-In Required ($60 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$160 off (64%) Trade-in
$89 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung
 

Together with that possible stocking stuffer, Samsung's latest and greatest high-end buds would normally cost $269.99, but if you hurry, you can now pay $81.01 less than that and choose between silver and white color options of the super-premium AirPods Pro 2 alternatives released just a few months back.

Granted, an even better Black Friday Week deal could still be around the corner, but somehow, I highly doubt that Amazon will be able to improve on this amazing new discount anytime soon... or ever. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, mind you, are currently available from their manufacturer's US e-store at a slightly higher price of $189.99 with no gift card or any other deal sweetener bundled in.

Then again, Samsung's official website can be an exceptional purchasing option for holiday shoppers looking to keep their expenses as low as possible with a trade-in. The company will accept a variety of products from a number of different brands, giving you the best discounts for its very own Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as well as Apple's AirPods 2. Each of those three will knock the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro all the way down to $89.99, making them quite possibly the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this Christmas.

You're also very obviously looking at one (or rather two) of the best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals available at the time of this writing, and our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review only strengthens that image, praising everything from the overall audio quality to the design, fit, and feel of these bad boys, as well as their very solid battery life and flawless connectivity, especially in conjunction with Galaxy handsets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
48 stories
24 Nov, 2024
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
23 Nov, 2024
The always affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are irresistibly priced this Black Friday week
22 Nov, 2024
Surprise your loved one with Samsung's AirPods-style Galaxy Buds 3 this Christmas and save big today
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon is making Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a Black Friday must-buy at $60 off
15 Nov, 2024
After a massive $100 discount, Best Buy makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a true must-have
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes

Latest News

Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Key Apple and iPhone supplier reveals stunning roadmap taking us through 2027
Key Apple and iPhone supplier reveals stunning roadmap taking us through 2027
Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions
Galaxy S25 Slim vs iPhone 17 Air: Samsung focusing on more than just dimensions
Another change is being made to iOS and Android versions of Google Maps
Another change is being made to iOS and Android versions of Google Maps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless