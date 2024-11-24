Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Probably the best thing about retailers like Amazon turning Black Friday into a week-long (or even multiple weeks-long) affair this year is that some early deals on hot tech products like wireless earbuds are slowly getting better and better as Thanksgiving and Christmas are drawing near.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, for instance, initially scored an undeniably cool $60 discount from a $249.99 list price, which appears to have gotten even cooler with a $20 Amazon gift card also included at no extra charge.
Together with that possible stocking stuffer, Samsung's latest and greatest high-end buds would normally cost $269.99, but if you hurry, you can now pay $81.01 less than that and choose between silver and white color options of the super-premium AirPods Pro 2 alternatives released just a few months back.
Granted, an even better Black Friday Week deal could still be around the corner, but somehow, I highly doubt that Amazon will be able to improve on this amazing new discount anytime soon... or ever. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, mind you, are currently available from their manufacturer's US e-store at a slightly higher price of $189.99 with no gift card or any other deal sweetener bundled in.
Then again, Samsung's official website can be an exceptional purchasing option for holiday shoppers looking to keep their expenses as low as possible with a trade-in. The company will accept a variety of products from a number of different brands, giving you the best discounts for its very own Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, as well as Apple's AirPods 2. Each of those three will knock the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro all the way down to $89.99, making them quite possibly the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this Christmas.
You're also very obviously looking at one (or rather two) of the best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals available at the time of this writing, and our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review only strengthens that image, praising everything from the overall audio quality to the design, fit, and feel of these bad boys, as well as their very solid battery life and flawless connectivity, especially in conjunction with Galaxy handsets.
