Another app mentions the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro; launch is nearing
The announcement of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series and the company's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds is undoubtedly near. The tech giant has added its upcoming smartwatches and earbuds to its Wearable app, which is another sign that — just as expected — Samsung will most likely announce its new watch series and earbuds this August.
However, the Galaxy Wearable app isn't the only application that mentions the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ahead of their launch. Last month, it was noticed that the Samsung Health Beta app also lists these wearables as compatible devices.
From everything mentioned so far, it appears that Samsung is slowly preparing its apps for the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches have emerged on Samsung's support site, implying that an announcement in August is a very likely possibility.
As TizenHelp first reported, a Samsung community member found out that the Wearable app will now show the Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro as supported devices when you try to pair your phone with a new wearable.
However, the Galaxy Wearable app isn't the only application that mentions the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ahead of their launch. Last month, it was noticed that the Samsung Health Beta app also lists these wearables as compatible devices.
From everything mentioned so far, it appears that Samsung is slowly preparing its apps for the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches have emerged on Samsung's support site, implying that an announcement in August is a very likely possibility.
As for what other new gadgets we may see from Samsung at a possible August event, we expect the tech giant to release the fourth generation of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4.
Things that are NOT allowed: