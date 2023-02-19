Amazon has Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 on sale at an unbeatable price

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

There's no segment of the larger tech industry quite as crowded and as intensely competitive as the true wireless earbuds market right now, and although no one can really hope to come close to Apple's dominant global sales numbers anytime soon, this incredibly heated competition is making it easy to regularly find good AirPods alternatives at great prices.

While the 2022-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have unsurprisingly made by far the most headlines of late among the best Samsung earbuds out there, the older and slightly humbler Galaxy Buds 2 are in the limelight today at a massive discount with no strings attached and no asterisks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Mode, Up to 7.5 Hours of Battery Life, IPX2 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color Only
$66 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, Amazon is selling these noise-cancelling puppies at a lower price in brand-new condition than "certified refurbished" Buds 2 Pro units go for at the time of this writing at Best Buy.

To our knowledge, Amazon's $65.50 markdown from a $149.99 list price is the highest ever offered by a major US retailer or Samsung itself (without a trade-in required), beating all previous discounts by at least a couple of bucks.

It's pretty much impossible to argue with the value and quality provided by the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a whopping 44 percent less than their usual price, especially when you consider just how much costlier both the first and second-gen AirPods Pros are even after their greatest recent discounts.

Despite lacking the Pro moniker, you're undeniably looking at some of the best wireless earbuds in the world here, with not just top-notch active noise cancellation in tow, but also stunning overall audio performance, crystal clear calls, excellent battery life, and well, pretty basic IPX2 water resistance.

Keep in mind that you'll have to opt for a Graphite hue if you want to maximize your savings right now, with the white, lavender, and olive green flavors all fetching just $50 less than usual. And yes, we're fairly certain the $65.50 discount will either expire or significantly go down soon.

