Best Buy is selling Samsung's AirPods Pro 2-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new all-time low price





That may or may not have changed in the year's final three months, as the most advanced member of the Galaxy Buds family ever released scored a number of solid holiday discounts at a few different US retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Graphite, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished $110 off (48%) $119 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished $105 off (46%) $124 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Bora Purple, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished $100 off (43%) $129 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





One of these is now selling the Graphite-coated Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their lowest price to date, although you will need to make one very important compromise to be able to save an unprecedented 110 bucks.





Specifically, the units sold by Best Buy at $119.99 a pair right now are refurbished instead of brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, which is obviously not ideal. But the retailer's Geek Squad "certified" refurbs are widely known and celebrated by bargain hunters for their (generally) flawless functionality and excellent cosmetic condition, so you probably don't have much to worry about from either of those two standpoints.





If you prefer a more eye-catching color, you should note that the white and "bora purple" flavors are also on sale for $124.99 and $129.99 respectively, which compares very favorably to the $229.99 list price of the Buds 2 Pro (in brand-new condition) as well.





Before pulling the trigger, you might want to keep in mind that these noise-cancelling bad boys have actually been marked down to a killer $125 brand-new in a single purple hue ... for about 10 minutes in the lead-up to Black Friday a couple of months back.





That absolutely insane Amazon deal is probably not returning anytime soon, with most major US retailers currently charging anywhere between $180 and, well, $230 for a new and untouched pair of Samsung 's AirPods Pro 2-rivaling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. So, yeah, a $119.99 refurbished price seems pretty appealing at the time of this writing.



