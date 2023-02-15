The best ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals come from Best Buy





The main reason why you might not remember those surprisingly great and surprisingly early deals, of course, is that they actually haven't been around in several months, which is definitely a little unusual.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, White, Extra $11 Discount with Totaltech Membership $120 off (52%) $109 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Graphite $120 off (52%) $109 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





On the bright side, bargain hunters looking for a super-affordable pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds can get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their lowest price ever at the time of this writing... as long as they're fine settling for refurbished units.





While we're not entirely sure paying $109.99 for "Geek Squad certified" refurbs at Best Buy beats purchasing all-new units for $155 with a complimentary wireless charger from Amazon, there's absolutely no way to know if the latter promotion will return anytime soon... or ever.





At 110 bucks, it's clearly hard to argue with the excellent value and amazing mass appeal of Samsung 's latest and greatest AirPods Pro 2 alternative. With active noise cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IPX7 water resistance, and a slew of other super-premium features, the Buds 2 Pro are undeniably among the very best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023.





Their battery life is also outstanding, at up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time and a maximum endurance rating of 30 hours when taking the bundled wireless charging case into consideration as well, which seems almost inconceivable if you look at the sleek and ultra-lightweight design of these bad boys.





Best Buy, mind you, has both white and graphite models on sale at $109.99 in refurbished condition right now, and even better, the former variant can be yours at an extra $11 discount with a Totaltech membership. That costs $199.99 a year, so it's obviously not worth signing up for just to claim this enhanced deal, but if you already have it for quick and free shipping, 24/7 tech support, and extended return purposes, you may as well use it to maximize your savings here too.



