Amazon discounts brings price of AirPods Pro 2 to all-time low
If you are an Apple user that is in the market for a pair of excellent wireless earbuds, we have some good news for you. The Cupertino company’s latest and greatest AirPods are currently on sale.
We are referring to the AirPods Pro 2 which launched alongside the iPhone 14 lineup last September. While they normally retail at a rather steep price tag of $249, Amazon is offering a solid 20% discount that brings their cost down to a new all-time low.
Apple has added Touch Controls to the stem of the earbuds themselves, through which users can execute a number of tasks, including answering calls and adjusting the volume. While, externally, the AirPods Pro 2 look very familiar, the new case now has a lanyard loop.
One of the biggest selling points of the AirPods Pro 2 is their battery life. Users can expect 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge, with ANC turned on. The case can charge the earbuds up to 5 times before running out of juice. This means that, in total, we are looking at up to 30 hours of audio playback.
The AirPods Pro 2 feature improved active noise cancellation (ANC), which Apple claims is 2 times more effective than the one of their predecessor. Furthermore, through Adaptive Transparency, the ANC of the AIrPods Pro 2 can minimize the volume of particularly noisy agents like sirens and power tools.
Speaking of the case, it still supports MagSafe and now has a built-in speaker. The latter’s main purpose is to play alert sounds and thus enable the user to locate their headphones more easily. Another nice touch on Apple’s part is the addition of a number of silicone tips in the box, which now come in four sizes. This should allow everyone to find their perfect fit.
