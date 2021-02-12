New leak reveals yet another key Samsung Galaxy A52 5G selling point









Rumor has it Samsung is preparing to commercially release the Galaxy A52 in both LTE-limited and 5G-capable variants as early as next month , but even though most of the key specs were purportedly disclosed a couple of days ago by a relatively trustworthy insider, one big feature still remained under wraps.





A legit-looking explainer of said feature appears to have been leaked in the form of a short YouTube video now, "confirming" that the Galaxy A52 5G will be protected against water damage during "those great outdoor activities." Unlike Galaxy S21 -series devices, for instance, which are guaranteed to withstand up to 30 minutes of immersion in 1.5 meters of water courtesy of an IP68 rating, the A52 5G is expected to survive for a maximum of half an hour in shallow bodies of water no deeper than 1 meter.









For those keeping score at home, that's an IP67 certification, which is certainly not ideal, especially if you like to take your phone with you at the local swimming pool, but it's definitely better than nothing, which is what the Galaxy A51 5G offers in this particular department.





While it remains to be seen if the Galaxy A52 4G will also be water-resistant to a certain extent, the 5G-enabled model is already tipped to pack a faster Snapdragon 750 processor compared to the 720 chipset rumored for the lower-cost version.





The two phones are naturally expected to share the same general design language , quad rear-facing camera system, 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of base storage, and 4,500mAh battery capacity. If a pair of recent reports are to be trusted, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 5G could also distinguish itself from the 6.5-inch A52 4G with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology , so another differentiator in the form of water resistance is obviously not to be ruled out.



