Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A52 might launch in March, full specs leaked

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 10, 2021, 10:28 PM
Samsung Galaxy A52 might launch in March, full specs leaked
The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphones that leaked earlier this year. Pictures of the phone along with partial specs appeared online last month, but no mention of the release date surfaced until recently.

A new report claims Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A52 in the last week of March, so that's more than a month from now. However, the phone's official unveil might happen a bit earlier, which means we won't have to wait more than a few weeks to confirm the leaked information.

Speaking of which, the same report reveals everything about the phone, including specs and price. We're not sure where exactly the Galaxy A52 will be available for purchase, but it will be priced at around $400 outright.

As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A52 is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone sports a massive 6.5-inch sAMOLED display, a quad-camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP), and an impressive 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by a generous 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging (25W). It will be available in black, blue, lavender, and white colors. The 5G version of the Galaxy A52 will be launched around the same time, but this one will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G processor and it will cost approximately $475.

Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

