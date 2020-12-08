Samsung's next big 5G mid-ranger leaks in all its glory, looking mighty familiar
Benchmarked a little while ago with a Snapdragon 750 processor under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is today rendered in all its glory by the always reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, revealing... almost nothing new of interest. If these factory CAD-based images prove accurate (and we have no reason to doubt that will indeed be the case), the A52 5G will be virtually indiscernible from its predecessor at first (and second, and third) glance.
Clearly, Samsung believes the Galaxy A51 5G design is a sub-$500 winner, planning to retain everything from its centered hole punch to those razor-thin screen bezels and even the 6.5-inch display diagonal. There are no words on the imaging specifications of the seemingly unchanged quad rear-facing camera setup, at least for the time being, with the "glasstic" (read plastic made to resemble glass) construction also likely to be kept in place.
An in-display fingerprint scanner and headphone jack are the final two features Steve H. is in a position to "confirm" right now, but if the Galaxy A52 5G does end up packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 750 SoC, the $500 list price of its Exynos 980-powered forerunner could well be reduced to $450 or even $400, fully justifying a purchase for those who won't be able to afford the likes of the Galaxy A72 5G, let alone the S21.