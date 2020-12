Samsung's next big 5G mid-ranger leaks in all its glory, looking mighty familiar

During Q3 2020, for instance, no less than five members of the inexpensive Galaxy A portfolio were ranked among the ten most popular global smartphones overall , compared to, well, zero Galaxy S or Note-series devices. The Galaxy A51 finished the July - September quarter in third place as far as Android handsets were concerned, narrowly behind its cheaper A21s and A11 cousins.

















Clearly, Samsung believes the Galaxy A51 5G design is a sub-$500 winner, planning to retain everything from its centered hole punch to those razor-thin screen bezels and even the 6.5-inch display diagonal. There are no words on the imaging specifications of the seemingly unchanged quad rear-facing camera setup, at least for the time being, with the "glasstic" (read plastic made to resemble glass) construction also likely to be kept in place.





An in-display fingerprint scanner and headphone jack are the final two features Steve H. is in a position to "confirm" right now, but if the Galaxy A52 5G does end up packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 750 SoC, the $500 list price of its Exynos 980-powered forerunner could well be reduced to $450 or even $400, fully justifying a purchase for those who won't be able to afford the likes of the Galaxy A72 5G , let alone the S21

Samsung may derive a large chunk of its mobile division profits from the extravagant Galaxy S and Note families, but when it comes to sales volumes, the mid-range Galaxy A lineup is actually primarily responsible for keeping the company ahead of Huawei, Apple, and Xiaomi around the world.