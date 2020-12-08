iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's next big 5G mid-ranger leaks in all its glory, looking mighty familiar

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 08, 2020, 8:30 AM
Samsung's next big 5G mid-ranger leaks in all its glory, looking mighty familiar
Samsung may derive a large chunk of its mobile division profits from the extravagant Galaxy S and Note families, but when it comes to sales volumes, the mid-range Galaxy A lineup is actually primarily responsible for keeping the company ahead of Huawei, Apple, and Xiaomi around the world.

During Q3 2020, for instance, no less than five members of the inexpensive Galaxy A portfolio were ranked among the ten most popular global smartphones overall, compared to, well, zero Galaxy S or Note-series devices. The Galaxy A51 finished the July - September quarter in third place as far as Android handsets were concerned, narrowly behind its cheaper A21s and A11 cousins.

Following in the footsteps of an even more successful Galaxy A50, this reasonably well-reviewed mid-end model will unsurprisingly spawn a Galaxy A52 sequel likely to be released fairly soon in both 4G LTE-only and 5G-enabled variants. 

Benchmarked a little while ago with a Snapdragon 750 processor under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is today rendered in all its glory by the always reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, revealing... almost nothing new of interest. If these factory CAD-based images prove accurate (and we have no reason to doubt that will indeed be the case), the A52 5G will be virtually indiscernible from its predecessor at first (and second, and third) glance.


Clearly, Samsung believes the Galaxy A51 5G design is a sub-$500 winner, planning to retain everything from its centered hole punch to those razor-thin screen bezels and even the 6.5-inch display diagonal. There are no words on the imaging specifications of the seemingly unchanged quad rear-facing camera setup, at least for the time being, with the "glasstic" (read plastic made to resemble glass) construction also likely to be kept in place.

An in-display fingerprint scanner and headphone jack are the final two features Steve H. is in a position to "confirm" right now, but if the Galaxy A52 5G does end up packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 750 SoC, the $500 list price of its Exynos 980-powered forerunner could well be reduced to $450 or even $400, fully justifying a purchase for those who won't be able to afford the likes of the Galaxy A72 5G, let alone the S21.

