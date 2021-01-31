New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

The so-called bezel-less design has become standard for today's smartphones, regardless of whether or not they belong to the high-tier. The Galaxy A52
and A72 5G are just two of those mid-range handsets that share a premium design that was once reserved for flagships.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52
and A72 smartphones are aimed at those looking to buy a cheaper 5G
smartphone. Although they haven't been introduced yet, we finally have the first clear images showing the phones, courtesy to Evan Blass
.
Now, as far as their specs go, we do know a little bit about what these devices are supposed to offer. For starters, the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to pack a quad-camera module (64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5MP). Rumor has it that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM.
On the other hand, the slightly better Galaxy A72 5G
is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a 6.70-inch display, a quad-camera setup, and 128GB expandable storage.
Both 5G-enabled smartphones will ship with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 onboard. We have yet to learn when exactly Samsung
will start selling these, but their predecessors (Galaxy A51
and A71) hit shelves back in April.