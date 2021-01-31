Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 31, 2021, 1:36 PM
New Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 5G press renders confirm premium design
The so-called bezel-less design has become standard for today's smartphones, regardless of whether or not they belong to the high-tier. The Galaxy A52 and A72 5G are just two of those mid-range handsets that share a premium design that was once reserved for flagships.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones are aimed at those looking to buy a cheaper 5G smartphone. Although they haven't been introduced yet, we finally have the first clear images showing the phones, courtesy to Evan Blass.

Now, as far as their specs go, we do know a little bit about what these devices are supposed to offer. For starters, the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to pack a quad-camera module (64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 5MP). Rumor has it that the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM.

On the other hand, the slightly better Galaxy A72 5G is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a 6.70-inch display, a quad-camera setup, and 128GB expandable storage.

Both 5G-enabled smartphones will ship with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 onboard. We have yet to learn when exactly Samsung will start selling these, but their predecessors (Galaxy A51 and A71) hit shelves back in April.

Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 View Full specs
$190 Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11 One UI 3.0 UI

