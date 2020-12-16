Leak reveals Galaxy A52 4G processor and specs
The expected model number for the Galaxy A52 4G is the SM-A525F. The curious fact is that its processor actually beat the expected Snapdragon 750 chip on the 5G-enabled model of the Galaxy A52. In single-core, the A52 4G scored 554, beating the 298 result of the A52 5G, and in multi-core, the 4G variant scored 1,689, again beating the 5G variants’ score of 1,001. This pretty much means that according to this result, the Galaxy A52 4G variant's processor is going to be faster than the one on the 5G-enabled variant.
The listing details some other specifications of the A52 4G as well. It is expected to come with Android 11 out of the box, complemented by One UI 3.0. Additionally, we might not see an Exynos-powered version of the phone for markets outside the US and South Korea, as it seems the Galaxy A52 4G will come for all markets with the Snapdragon processor.
We don’t have the official launch date for the Galaxy A52 yet, but the phone will most likely launch in the first quarter of 2021.