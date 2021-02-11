Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung

Leak: Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will sport 90Hz/120Hz displays

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 11, 2021, 8:56 AM
Leak: Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will sport 90Hz/120Hz displays
Good news, guys! It seems that Samsung will bring high refresh rate display technology to its mid-range phones. According to SamMobile sources, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will both feature a 90Hz display, while the 5G versions will come with flagship-grade 120Hz panels.

Most of the specs of these mid-rangers have already leaked, along with press renders but the high refresh rate is certainly a surprise. The Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is probably why Samsung has decided to go with a 90Hz panel in these two.

The Galaxy A52 5G on the other hand will be equipped with a more potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM, packing enough oomph to support a 120Hz panel. The same goes for the A72 5G, which is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.


It’s not clear at this point if Samsung will be using the same LTPO ( low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide) technology that the company baked into its premium Galaxy S21 lineup. LTPO allows for a display to dynamically change its refresh rate without the need for additional hardware. This technology works great and we were pretty impressed with it, especially with the Galaxy S21 Ultra where the display can go from 10 to 120Hz along with everything in between.

Of course, being a leak, this information must be taken with a healthy grain of salt. The European prices of these mid-range phones have also leaked, starting from €369 for the A52 and going up to €509 for the A72. Being able to get a high-refresh-rate display in a $500 phone is something amazing but also a bit questionable. The official announcement should happen in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more news on the subject.

