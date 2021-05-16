Samsung's affordable Galaxy A52 5G is on sale at its first decent discount ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally priced at $499.99, the 2021 sequel to last year's crazy popular Galaxy A51 (which in turn followed in the footsteps of 2019's incredibly successful Galaxy A50) can be currently had from Samsung's official US website for as little as $424.99.
That doesn't include Verizon, mind you, although you should have no problem getting the unlocked phone to work on the largest US (4G LTE) network if you so desire. In case you're wondering, this particular device is not yet sold directly by Big Red while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy remain unable (or unwilling) to provide similar savings as Samsung itself.
Compared to its lower-cost siblings, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with an extra 2 gigs of RAM on deck for a total 6GB count, as well as much better cameras. We're talking 64, 12, 5, and 5MP shooters on the back and a single 32MP front-facing snapper.
Still, this ultra-affordable bad boy delivers awesome value for your money right now, especially when you also consider things like its IP67 water-resistant design, headphone jack, microSD card slot, and 15W charger bundled as standard.