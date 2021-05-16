Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's affordable Galaxy A52 5G is on sale at its first decent discount ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 16, 2021, 3:25 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's affordable Galaxy A52 5G is on sale at its first decent discount ever
Because the recent US expansions of the budget-friendly Galaxy A32 and A42 handsets with 5G support were presumably threatening to impact the appeal of the slightly costlier and higher-end Galaxy A52 5G, Samsung appears to have discreetly kicked off a very compelling sale.

Normally priced at $499.99, the 2021 sequel to last year's crazy popular Galaxy A51 (which in turn followed in the footsteps of 2019's incredibly successful Galaxy A50) can be currently had from Samsung's official US website for as little as $424.99.

That's a cool $75 (or 15 percent) discount, and it's good for buyers of the unlocked Galaxy A52 5G variant with absolutely no strings attached, as well as those who might want to opt for a specific carrier right off the bat... for some reason.

That doesn't include Verizon, mind you, although you should have no problem getting the unlocked phone to work on the largest US (4G LTE) network if you so desire. In case you're wondering, this particular device is not yet sold directly by Big Red while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy remain unable (or unwilling) to provide similar savings as Samsung itself.

Already featured on our comprehensive list of 2021's best budget 5G phones at its regular price, this reasonably powerful and good-looking 6.5-incher is naturally even harder to resist for cash-strapped speed junkies when sold at such a fairly substantial discount.

Compared to its lower-cost siblings, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with an extra 2 gigs of RAM on deck for a total 6GB count, as well as much better cameras. We're talking 64, 12, 5, and 5MP shooters on the back and a single 32MP front-facing snapper.

Perhaps most importantly, this Super AMOLED display is significantly sharper than those on the A32 5G and A42 5G, sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but on the not so bright side of things, the battery is smaller, at 4,500mAh capacity.

Still, this ultra-affordable bad boy delivers awesome value for your money right now, especially when you also consider things like its IP67 water-resistant design, headphone jack, microSD card slot, and 15W charger bundled as standard.

Related phones

Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
15%off $425 Special Samsung $500 Special AT&T $500 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

