Samsung's affordable Galaxy A52 5G is on sale at its first decent discount ever

Normally priced at $499.99, the 2021 sequel to last year's crazy popular Galaxy A51 (which in turn followed in the footsteps of 2019's incredibly successful Galaxy A50 ) can be currently had from Samsung's official US website for as little as $424.99.





That's a cool $75 (or 15 percent) discount, and it's good for buyers of the unlocked Galaxy A52 5G variant with absolutely no strings attached, as well as those who might want to opt for a specific carrier right off the bat... for some reason.





That doesn't include Verizon, mind you, although you should have no problem getting the unlocked phone to work on the largest US (4G LTE) network if you so desire. In case you're wondering, this particular device is not yet sold directly by Big Red while retailers like Amazon and Best Buy remain unable (or unwilling) to provide similar savings as Samsung itself.





Already featured on our comprehensive list of 2021's best budget 5G phones at its regular price, this reasonably powerful and good-looking 6.5-incher is naturally even harder to resist for cash-strapped speed junkies when sold at such a fairly substantial discount.





Compared to its lower-cost siblings, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with an extra 2 gigs of RAM on deck for a total 6GB count, as well as much better cameras. We're talking 64, 12, 5, and 5MP shooters on the back and a single 32MP front-facing snapper.





Perhaps most importantly, this Super AMOLED display is significantly sharper than those on the A32 5G and A42 5G , sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, but on the not so bright side of things, the battery is smaller, at 4,500mAh capacity.





Still, this ultra-affordable bad boy delivers awesome value for your money right now, especially when you also consider things like its IP67 water-resistant design, headphone jack, microSD card slot, and 15W charger bundled as standard.



