Here's how you can get the best-selling Samsung Galaxy A51 for free

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 04, 2020, 6:10 AM
The Galaxy A51 is without a doubt one of the best all-around smartphones you can get on a relatively tight budget nowadays, an assessment with which more than 6 million people worldwide have agreed in the year's first quarter alone, reportedly making the mid-ranger the most popular Android model of that three-month period.

Interestingly, Samsung pulled off that global Q1 2020 feat with absolutely no help from the US market, where the beautiful 6.5-incher only made its commercial debut in April. That pretty much pitted the A51 against Apple's second-gen iPhone SE right off the bat stateside, and if you care about processing power, that's a fairly easy choice to make. 

Of course, the Galaxy A51 holds a significant advantage over its direct rival in the screen size and resolution department, not to mention its far more modern design. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone SE (2020) launch deals were arguably more attractive than most carrier-specific and unlocked offers available for the A51 in recent weeks. But that changes today with an essentially unbeatable online-exclusive Verizon promotion.

For a presumably limited time only, the nation's largest wireless service provider has the black-coated Samsung Galaxy A51 on sale at... $0. Naturally, the huge $400 discount comes with a few special conditions and strings attached, but we're not talking about anything particularly convoluted or hard to claim.

There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved, and you can even choose between getting the handset at its $399.99 retail price or technically committing to paying $16.66 a month for two years on an installment plan. Either way, your savings will be applied as equal credits to your bill over a period of 24 months after opening a new line of service on an unlimited plan.

Yes, it's that simple, and even though the Galaxy A51 is still no powerhouse, packing a mediocre Exynos 9611 processor, that gorgeous Super AMOLED display with a trendy hole punch, the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 software, hefty 4,000mAh battery, headphone jack, microSD card slot, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 4GB RAM count, and even the inherently flawed but decidedly versatile quad rear-facing camera system make this thing a more than solid bargain for new and existing Verizon customers. 

