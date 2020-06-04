Here's how you can get the best-selling Samsung Galaxy A51 for free





















For a presumably limited time only, the nation's largest wireless service provider has the black-coated Samsung Galaxy A51 on sale at... $0. Naturally, the huge $400 discount comes with a few special conditions and strings attached, but we're not talking about anything particularly convoluted or hard to claim.





There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved, and you can even choose between getting the handset at its $399.99 retail price or technically committing to paying $16.66 a month for two years on an installment plan. Either way, your savings will be applied as equal credits to your bill over a period of 24 months after opening a new line of service on an unlimited plan.



