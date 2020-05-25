The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant







Following a number of Following a number of decent discounts with plenty of carrier strings attached , the unlocked Galaxy A51 is on sale at last for a cool $106.44 less than usual, no questions asked. We're talking no trade-in, no monthly installment plan, no bill credits, no upfront activation on a specific network, no nothing.





You just order the AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint-compatible black handset on Amazon and pay more than 105 bucks less than the typical aforementioned price of $400.





This is obviously a US version covered by a standard US warranty we're talking about here, and the more than respectable specs and features of the premium-looking 6.5-incher include an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a hefty 4,000mAh battery, decent 4GB RAM count, generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, and not-too-shabby 48 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system.



