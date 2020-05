The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant

Following a number of Following a number of decent discounts with plenty of carrier strings attached , the unlocked Galaxy A51 is on sale at last for a cool $106.44 less than usual, no questions asked. We're talking no trade-in, no monthly installment plan, no bill credits, no upfront activation on a specific network, no nothing.





You just order the AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint-compatible black handset on Amazon and pay more than 105 bucks less than the typical aforementioned price of $400.





This is obviously a US version covered by a standard US warranty we're talking about here, and the more than respectable specs and features of the premium-looking 6.5-incher include an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a hefty 4,000mAh battery, decent 4GB RAM count, generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, and not-too-shabby 48 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear-facing camera system.





The mediocre (by today's rising mid-end standards) Exynos 9611 processor remains the phone's Achilles' heel , but at under 300 bucks, you can't possibly hope to get an absolutely flawless device. With that in mind, the flaws of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A51 certainly don't feel like complete deal-breakers.

Depending on who you ask, the Galaxy A51 was either the world's best-selling or second-best-selling Android smartphone between January and March 2020. Of course, the sequel to Samsung's similarly popular Galaxy A50 mid-ranger couldn't crack the quarter's top five list stateside , barely seeing daylight in an official US unlocked variant earlier this month after making its regional carrier debut in April