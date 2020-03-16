Samsung Android Software updates Apps

Android 10 update arrives on Samsung Galaxy A50

by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung’s excellent mid-ranger, the Galaxy A50, is getting the Android 10 treatment. As SamMobile reports, the update is already rolling out in South Korea, with a release in additional markets to follow shortly. Last week, its bigger sibling, the A70, started receiving the update in Ukraine, and now Samsung is bringing the OneUI 2.0 experience to the A50, along with the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Released 12 months ago, the Galaxy A50 brought many flagship-grade features to the mid-range territory. The handset sported a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED “Infinity-U” display, an octa-core chipset, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB RAM and internal storage options, a respectable 4000 mAh battery, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. Samsung shipped more than 24 million units of the device, making it the third best-selling phone in the world for Q3 2019.

Samsung rolled out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy A50s last month, which was a good indication that the software will be coming to other A-series devices. The update will probably hit US carriers sometime in April.


