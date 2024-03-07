Samsung's unannounced new Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G mid-rangers are already up for sale in Europe

Galaxy A55





still hasn't been properly announced, and the same goes for the identically sized but obviously slightly lower-end Believe it or not, the 6.6-inch phonehasn't been properly announced, and the same goes for the identically sized but obviously slightly lower-end Galaxy A35 5G , which is also listed as available on a major German retailer's website . While it's pretty clear that these product listings are premature, we wouldn't rule out seeing them stay live at this point and Otto fulfilling your orders if you happen to live in Europe's second-most populous country.





Yes, things have really gotten that out of control as far as the two new additions to Yes, things have really gottenout of control as far as the two new additions to Samsung 's successful Galaxy A smartphone series are concerned.

The Galaxy A55 is a little costlier than expected









Of course, these don't come directly from Samsung, so they could still vary from retailer to retailer, not to mention that they're probably not representative of the entire European continent, let alone North America.









to retain its predecessor's $450 base price seeing as how the two are very similar from both a design standpoint and as far as specifications go. The A55 does naturally pack a newer and faster Exynos 1480 processor compared to its In the US, we fully expect the Galaxy A55 5G to retain its predecessor's $450 base price seeing as how the two are very similar from both a design standpoint and as far as specifications go. The A55 does naturally pack a newer and faster Exynos 1480 processor compared to its Exynos 1380-powered forerunner , but the 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support, 50 + 12 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 32MP selfie shooter, and IP67 water and dust resistance are all set to go completely unchanged.





The 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, meanwhile, will apparently grow from 6.4 to 6.6 inches, which obviously makes the A55 overall taller, wider, and heavier than the A54, but other than that and the aforementioned processing power upgrade, these are basically the same two devices, which might explain why Samsung has essentially given up on trying to build buzz around its next mid-range release in a conventional way.





For what it's worth, the Galaxy A55 5G is of course set to run Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top at launch, and both the 128 and 256GB storage variants seem to come with 8GB RAM, which is actually a pretty important improvement over the 6 gig-packing A54. For what it's worth, the5G is of course set to runwith One UI 6.1 on top at launch, and both the 128 and 256GB storage variants seem to come with 8GB RAM, which is actually a pretty important improvement over the 6 gig-packing A54.

The Galaxy A35 5G is exactly as affordable as you hoped





Perfectly in line with all rumors, the A34's redesigned sequel costs €379 in Germany in a single 128GB storage configuration that only carries 6GB RAM on deck.





Galaxy A55 counterpart, at 8 instead of 12MP resolution, and the same goes for the 13MP front-facing snapper. The Galaxy A35 5G looks incredibly similar to the pricier A55, which means that it ditches its predecessor 's clearly outdated notch in favor of a more modern hole punch. The second of three cameras on the handset's back is inferior to itscounterpart, at 8 instead of 12MP resolution, and the same goes for the 13MP front-facing snapper.









The primary 50MP and tertiary 5MP rear cameras, however, sound pretty impressive for a sub-€400 device, and the same goes for the Exynos 1380 processor, 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and IP67 certification that are all "borrowed" from the costlier A55 5G.



