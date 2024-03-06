Up Next:
The Galaxy A55 is not yet official, but a Russian leaked his review
Remember those magic tape ads – an overenthusiastic guy stands next to a leaking barrel of water, then he slaps a piece of tape onto it and the problem is fixed right away? Yeah, well, Samsung needs a mile of such tape to fix their leaks.
The latest thing that shouldn’t have popped up – but did so anyway – is the Galaxy A55.
We’re not talking about leaked specs, as these emerged before the end of February. Nope, this time a whole 15-minute-long video review leaked before the phone is official. As you probably know if you’re into the Galaxy galaxy, the A55 and the Galaxy A35 are expected in Europe on March 11.
This Galaxy A55 review is in Russian and is live on the Chinese video streaming platform Bilibili. It is a 15-minute-long video that offers a detailed insight into the upcoming Samsung smartphone (via Android Headlines). Per the reviewer, the Galaxy A55 packs Samsung’s 2.75GHz octa-core Exynos 1480 chipset, and it performs similarly to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G from 2021. This sounds uninspiring, but there’s good news.
The handset goes through multiple benchmark tests, and it consistently performs substantially better than its predecessor. Geekbench and AnTuTu scores are up by over 20%, which is not negligible. A 15-minute CPU speed limit test also didn’t raise the device’s temperature to an uncomfortable level, nor a steep decline in performance due to thermal throttling was present.
The Exynos 1480’s Xclipse 530 GPU is a custom solution co-developed by Samsung and AMD with the latter’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. While this GPU is based on the older AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture (from the Galaxy S22 series), it should be definitely better than the Mali GPU from the Galaxy A54. In the review, it delivers a 31.4% percent performance boost over the Galaxy A54’s Mali-G68 GPU on Geekbench. The new chip also reportedly brings a whopping 167% increase in the NPU performance.
The Galaxy A55 packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card), but an upgraded version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for purchase too.
According to earlier reports, the Galaxy A55 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the camera goes, Samsung’s mid-range smartphone features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro sensors. Expect a 32-megapixel selfie snapper and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
