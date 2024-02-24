Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G leaked live shots confirm Key Island design

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G leaked live shots confirm Key Island design
Samsung is expected to launch at least two new Galaxy A series phones in the coming weeks: Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Although the South Korean company hasn’t yet set any dates for the launch of these devices, we already know plenty of details about Samsung’s upcoming mid-range Android phones.

One of the things that’s common to both Galaxy A35 and A55 is the so-called Key Island design. After Dynamic Island, Samsung seems to have adopted a different design language for its Galaxy A series phones. The first two phones embracing the new design have already been released on the market: Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25.

The Galaxy A35 and A55 are the next to continue to bring Key Island to the masses. Several live shots of the Galaxy A55leaked on Twitter are in line with the renders that surfaced online a few weeks ago.

Along with the live pictures, @stufflistings also reveals some of the phone’s specs. Most of these we already know about, but it’s nice to have another reliable source that confirms it. For starters, the Galaxy A55 is likely to be (disappointingly) powered by an Exynos 1480 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup comprising of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP cameras. The Galaxy A55 also has a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

Although it’s not really visible in the pictures, the Galaxy A55 will feature a metal frame, while the new Key Island design has the power and volume buttons protruding for better accessibility.

Rumor has it that both Galaxy A35 and A55 will be officially introduced in March, but as we already mentioned, Samsung has yet to confirm a launch date for these.

