Samsung Galaxy A55 5G full specs, price and launch date leaked
Two Samsung mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A35 and A55 5G, have been the stars of multiple leaks in the last couple of weeks. While Samsung is still preparing for their launch, we have one more leak for you that reveals the complete specs sheet of the Galaxy A55 5G.
Thanks to the fine folks at Winfuture, we now have the full key specs list of the Galaxy A55 5G. Although many of the phone’s specs have been leaked before, it’s always nice to have multiple reliable sources confirm each other’s reports.
Also, the phone packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card), but an upgraded version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for purchase too. Another interesting detail that hasn’t been revealed until this week is related to the display.
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and will run on Android 14 right out of the box.
Apparently, both the Galaxy A35 and A55 5G will be available for purchase in Europe starting March 11. The Galaxy A55 5G is said to cost as low as €450, while the upgraded version might go as high as €500 outright.
For those who didn’t read any of the previous reports that covered the Galaxy A55 5G, here are the phone’s key specs according to the latest leak. First off, it looks like the Galaxy A55 5G will indeed be powered by Samsung’s 2.75GHz octa-core Exynos 1480 processor.
According to Winfuture’s report, the Galaxy A55 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. As far as the camera goes, Samsung’s mid-range smartphone features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 5-megapixel macro sensors. The phone will also include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
