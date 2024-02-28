These are most likely the full specs and final prices of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A35 5G









Without further ado, we give you the Galaxy A35 5G spec sheet in full:





6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2380 x 1080 pixel (FHD+) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Samsung Exynos 1380 processor;

6 and 8GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB internal storage space;

External expansion with up to 1TB more via microSD;

50MP primary rear-facing shooter with f/1.8 aperture;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture;

5MP tertiary macro camera with f/2.4 aperture;

Single hole punch-housed 13MP front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture;

5,000mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities;

IP67 water and dust resistance;

Android 14 software with One UI 6.1;

161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm dimensions;

209 grams weight;

Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy color options.



Is there anything surprising on that list? Not at all. Are there any notable differences compared to last year's Galaxy A34 5G ? Of course, but perhaps fewer than you might expect.





For starters, this year's 5G-enabled Galaxy A35 will apparently swap its predecessor's MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC for a homebrewed Exynos 1380, which should raise the raw power bar considerably. The 6.6-inch screen, meanwhile, sounds completely unchanged, but this time around, there will be no outdated notch on top of it, as Samsung is looking to move one step closer to complete hole punch ubiquity.





There will also be no 4GB RAM variant either, while the first of three rear-facing cameras is expected to jump from 48 to 50 megapixels, which should result in a larger real-life photography improvement than that sounds.





All in all, this could be a decent albeit not exactly breathtaking upgrade over the A34, which is why it's certainly nice to hear (again) that the Galaxy A35 5G will probably cost €379 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and €449 in a 256/8GB configuration on the old continent.





We could obviously easily convert those numbers into US dollars, but that would be a futile effort as the A35 is likely to follow in the A34's footsteps and never become officially available stateside.