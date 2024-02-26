Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 might be cheaper than their predecessors
The launch of the next-gen mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, might be just around the corner. Rumors and leaks have been swirling around these upcoming Android smartphones, and the latest one spills the beans on their price tags. Now, here's the interesting twist– while everything seems to be getting pricier these days, these devices might just buck the trend.
It's speculated that the price of the Galaxy A55 in Europe will kick off at €479 (~$520) for the 8GB RAM/128GB model and €529 (~$574) for the 8GB/256GB storage variant. As for its sibling, the Galaxy A35, it's also expected to come in at a more budget-friendly range, starting at €379 (~$411) for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and €449 (~$487) for the 8GB/256GB version.
It seems like there might be a slight trim of €20 (~$22) compared to last year's prices. While it might not be a massive drop, any price reduction is definitely noteworthy in the mid-range segment, where pricing plays a crucial role. And when you take into account the upgrades that the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 are bringing to the table, those adjusted prices start looking even sweeter.
For a deep dive into the distinctions between the Galaxy A55 and its predecessor, the Galaxy A54, head over to our dedicated story. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 in March last year. While there's no official announcement from the Korean tech giant yet regarding the launch date of the next-gen devices, it is likely just around the corner. Stay tuned for updates!
According to SamMobile, there's a rumor floating around that Samsung has reduced the prices for the upcoming Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. While the actual pricing can vary by market, it's anticipated that these devices might be a bit more budget-friendly compared to last year's models in most major markets.
It's speculated that the price of the Galaxy A55 in Europe will kick off at €479 (~$520) for the 8GB RAM/128GB model and €529 (~$574) for the 8GB/256GB storage variant. As for its sibling, the Galaxy A35, it's also expected to come in at a more budget-friendly range, starting at €379 (~$411) for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and €449 (~$487) for the 8GB/256GB version.
Just for a quick comparison, during its launch in Europe last year, the Galaxy A54 was priced at €490 (~$532) for the 6GB RAM/128GB model and €550 (~$597) for the 8GB/256GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 started at €390 (~$423) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model and €460 (~$500) for the 8GB/256GB variant.
It seems like there might be a slight trim of €20 (~$22) compared to last year's prices. While it might not be a massive drop, any price reduction is definitely noteworthy in the mid-range segment, where pricing plays a crucial role. And when you take into account the upgrades that the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 are bringing to the table, those adjusted prices start looking even sweeter.
For example, the Galaxy A55 might pack the Exynos 1480 mid-range chipset, boasting a custom GPU co-developed by Samsung and AMD, an upgrade from the previous generation Exynos 1380 found in the Galaxy A54. What's more, rumors suggest that this upcoming mid-ranger could come with 7 years of software updates, which would be a notable jump of 3 years compared to its predecessor.
For a deep dive into the distinctions between the Galaxy A55 and its predecessor, the Galaxy A54, head over to our dedicated story. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 in March last year. While there's no official announcement from the Korean tech giant yet regarding the launch date of the next-gen devices, it is likely just around the corner. Stay tuned for updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: