Samsung expands Circle to Search to the Galaxy A35, A54, and Tab S9 FE series

By
Samsung today has announced that "Circle to Search," the AI-powered search feature co-developed with Google, will begin rolling out to the Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G starting on August 22, 2024. This move expands the reach of mobile AI to even more Galaxy users.

Initially launched on the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search has gained popularity for its clever approach to searching. It allows users to search for anything on their screen with a simple circle, highlight, or tap. With AI-powered results offering lots of information and context, it improves the search experience to a new level of ease.

These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users. We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalized interactions with their devices.
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics

The feature has evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness, including adding full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities. Now, it is expanding to the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, so users of these devices can take advantage of it too.

The Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G are mid-range smartphones that offer a good balance of features and affordability. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is a new line of tablets that offer a large display and the Galaxy S Pen, making them ideal for productivity and creativity.

Circle to Search comes to more Galaxy devices starting next week | Image credit — Samsung

With the addition of Circle to Search, these devices become even more powerful and versatile, as users can now easily search for anything they see on their screen, whether it's text, an image, or a video. They can also follow up with more complex questions about what they see, thanks to the AI-powered results.

This is yet another step forward for mobile AI, and it's certain to benefit Galaxy users around the world. By expanding the availability of its AI features, Samsung is making it easier for users to interact with their devices and get more done. I'm excited to see how Samsung AI progresses and what comes next.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

