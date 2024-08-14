Samsung expands Circle to Search to the Galaxy A35, A54, and Tab S9 FE series

TM Roh , President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics









The Galaxy A35 5G and A54 5G are mid-range smartphones that offer a good balance of features and affordability. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is a new line of tablets that offer a large display and the Galaxy S Pen, making them ideal for productivity and creativity.





Circle to Search comes to more Galaxy devices starting next week | Image credit — Samsung





With the addition of Circle to Search, these devices become even more powerful and versatile, as users can now easily search for anything they see on their screen, whether it's text, an image, or a video. They can also follow up with more complex questions about what they see, thanks to the AI-powered results.



This is yet another step forward for mobile AI, and it's certain to benefit Galaxy users around the world. By expanding the availability of its AI features, Samsung is making it easier for users to interact with their devices and get more done. I'm excited to see how Samsung AI progresses and what comes next.