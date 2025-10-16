Home Discussions You are here Discussion - 65% of you trust your Apple Watch with your health. I did the research, and this is how bad an idea that is General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 6:59 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. I'm a reader who uses both the Samsung Watch Ultra and the Samsung S Ring to track my daily activities. I workout daily and have a routine, and I find the data from both devices is more accurately calculated than using only one. I know that during runs, sweat can affect the watch readings, but the ring complements this, and the average is recorded, resulting in a more accurate end result. I agree with the post that there are many variables that can affect the accuracy of smart wearable readings, and the results should be taken with a grain of salt. Like Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 1d ago ... The Galaxy Watch Ultra is absolute trash when it comes to workout tracking. Vastly overcounts swim workouts. Can't accurately account for treadmill inclines. How can it be trusted for any other health stat? I take its data as "for entertainment purposes only." Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 21h ago ... As a cardiac patient, I pay close attention to my symptoms. That is, I check my watch for certain markers if I feel something "off". My most immediate concern is always my BP and there's no watch for that yet. I've tried Samsung's SHM offering and it's never been close to my Omron cuff. With the BP "alert" promised with the Apple Watch, I started wearing my Ultra 2 again. A couple of times I was showing 153/97 and not a peep from the watch even after the 30 day data collection period. Sleep tracking has always been abysmal on Apple Watches and the newest update did nothing to remedy that except assign an arbitrary sleep number that has little to do with reality. The Galaxy Watch Ultra that I had became very unreliable and I'm reading now that it wasn't only mine.I'll stick with my Pixel Watch 3 for the time being, at least the sleep tracking is fairly accurate as is the heart rate monitoring. It doesn't promise any BP detection yet and that's fine. I don't need a 3rd heart attack because I put blind faith in some gizmo that ain't ready for primetime yet. Like Reactions All Quote Johnfb Arena Apprentice • 17h ago ↵Crispin_Gatieza said: As a cardiac patient, I pay close attention to my symptoms. That is, I check my watch for certain markers if I feel something "off". My most immediate concern is always my BP and there's no watch for that yet. I've tried Samsung's SHM offering and it's never been close to my Omron cuff. With the BP "alert" promised with the Apple Watch, I started wearing my Ultra 2 again. A couple of times I was showing 153/97 and not a peep from the watch even after the 30 day data collection period. Sleep tracking has always been abysmal on Apple Watches and the newest update did nothing to remedy that except assign an arbitrary sleep number that has little to do with reality. The Galaxy Watch Ultra that I had became very unreliable and I'm reading now that it wasn't only mine.I'll stick with my Pixel Watch 3 for the time being, at least the sleep tracking is fairly accurate as is the heart rate monitoring. It doesn't promise any BP detection yet and that's fine. I don't need a 3rd heart attack because I put blind faith in some gizmo that ain't ready for primetime yet. ... There is a watch that incorporates an inflatable cuff and measures BP, Huawei Watch D and the second generation Watch D2, I know because I wear one. Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 15h ago ↵Johnfb said: There is a watch that incorporates an inflatable cuff and measures BP, Huawei Watch D and the second generation Watch D2, I know because I wear one. ... I tried it earlier this year and there was significant variation versus my upper arm cuff device. 