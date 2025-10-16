Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Bombshell report claims Samsung is ready to give up on both the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S26 Edge

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
vwite2
vwite2
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Now try the experiment of a slightly thicker Ultra phone with flush cameras and 7,000 mAh battery and see how much that sells compared to the edge

Like
7
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

I read about this yesterday on a post from Ice Universe, and it makes sense for Samsung to release the S26 Edge at a later time, since the S25 Edge came out months after the main S Series flagships. Hopefully, that's what will happen instead of it being canceled. As an S25 Edge owner, I had low expectations, but honestly, it grew on me. It's lighter and thinner, and there wasn't as much compromise as I thought there would be. I actually find myself using it more often than I expected.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

My S25 Ultra feels small to me (I wear XXL gloves) but i can see the appeal to some for a very thin phone. However, I think that form over function will loose in the long run and for any Edge or Air like phone to really find a solid market they are going to have to have better battery and camera performance. Then form will compliment function rather than hinder it.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

I read about this yesterday on a post from Ice Universe, and it makes sense for Samsung to release the S26 Edge at a later time, since the S25 Edge came out months after the main S Series flagships. Hopefully, that's what will happen instead of it being canceled. As an S25 Edge owner, I had low expectations, but honestly, it grew on me. It's lighter and thinner, and there wasn't as much compromise as I thought there would be. I actually find myself using it more often than I expected.

In the probobly very off chance a Samsung marketing person were reading this, what would you like to see them improve to make the phone a great phone in your opinion?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵stferrari said:

In the probobly very off chance a Samsung marketing person were reading this, what would you like to see them improve to make the phone a great phone in your opinion?

I think Samsung could enhance the battery life and add a third camera, especially for photography enthusiasts. Otherwise, the phone is excellent. I've used the Fold 7, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge, and I don't find the Edge to be inferior. Each device has its strengths. While I wouldn't pick the Edge over the Ultra, the screen and speakers are very important to me, and the Edge performs well in those areas. I also appreciate its light weight; it's very convenient to take with me when I exercise, especially when running.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵stferrari said:

My S25 Ultra feels small to me (I wear XXL gloves) but i can see the appeal to some for a very thin phone. However, I think that form over function will loose in the long run and for any Edge or Air like phone to really find a solid market they are going to have to have better battery and camera performance. Then form will compliment function rather than hinder it.

I love the look of the S25U; it's not only classy and premium, but it also feels nice to hold. I also appreciate that the Ultra isn't as round as the Edge. I think the S25U is the nicest-looking device out today. Hopefully, Samsung keeps this design concept going forward.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Jeremysdad
Jeremysdad
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵vwite2 said:

Now try the experiment of a slightly thicker Ultra phone with flush cameras and 7,000 mAh battery and see how much that sells compared to the edge

We pre-ordered S25Us this year. If all the other specs were just even-Steven other than those 2 improvements, I would beg, borrow, and/or steal so that we could upgrade again this coming Winter/Spring.


The battery increase would be amazing (though I usually average between 9-14 hrs of SOT on our current tiny batts). The camera bumps aren't a deal breaker (obvs, or I wouldn't be typing this on my S25U haha), but it would be amazing to be able to lay the phone down naked on a table and have it not be all wobbly. I can do that currently, but I have a Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case on it that flattens the back.


Anywho, cheers, friends!

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Shanec1988
Shanec1988
Arena Apprentice
• 14h ago

They drop exynos processor in the global models they might as well give up in the market. They are horrible in battery life and horrible in efficiency. Further, the fact that most Asian phone makers are in silicone carb battery tech and I will say my OP13 runs circles around my S25+ both battery and charge speed as well as smoothness of operation and my battery cell life after 8 months is 99 percent btw, I don't know how they can compete. With the OP15 dropping and they refuse to actually innovate what people's needs are I don't see things going well for them. Either step it up or frankly it's time to get out of the market or a direction change. I'm sorry to Samsung fanboys but you have let the company down by not staying on their case and making the company innovate. Hugs

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Sharpie
Sharpie
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

I have the s25U and I think im going to ride another year with it since Samsungs not doing to much more with the s26U, plus there trade in values aren't what they use to be. The edge was a waste of time and money especially with all the take aways. R.I.P Edge.........

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless