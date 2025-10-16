Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Bombshell report claims Samsung is ready to give up on both the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S26 Edge General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 6:40 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Now try the experiment of a slightly thicker Ultra phone with flush cameras and 7,000 mAh battery and see how much that sells compared to the edge Like 7 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... I read about this yesterday on a post from Ice Universe, and it makes sense for Samsung to release the S26 Edge at a later time, since the S25 Edge came out months after the main S Series flagships. Hopefully, that's what will happen instead of it being canceled. As an S25 Edge owner, I had low expectations, but honestly, it grew on me. It's lighter and thinner, and there wasn't as much compromise as I thought there would be. I actually find myself using it more often than I expected. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... My S25 Ultra feels small to me (I wear XXL gloves) but i can see the appeal to some for a very thin phone. However, I think that form over function will loose in the long run and for any Edge or Air like phone to really find a solid market they are going to have to have better battery and camera performance. Then form will compliment function rather than hinder it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵NunoB512 said: I read about this yesterday on a post from Ice Universe, and it makes sense for Samsung to release the S26 Edge at a later time, since the S25 Edge came out months after the main S Series flagships. Hopefully, that's what will happen instead of it being canceled. As an S25 Edge owner, I had low expectations, but honestly, it grew on me. It's lighter and thinner, and there wasn't as much compromise as I thought there would be. I actually find myself using it more often than I expected. ... In the probobly very off chance a Samsung marketing person were reading this, what would you like to see them improve to make the phone a great phone in your opinion? Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: In the probobly very off chance a Samsung marketing person were reading this, what would you like to see them improve to make the phone a great phone in your opinion? ... I think Samsung could enhance the battery life and add a third camera, especially for photography enthusiasts. Otherwise, the phone is excellent. I've used the Fold 7, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge, and I don't find the Edge to be inferior. Each device has its strengths. While I wouldn't pick the Edge over the Ultra, the screen and speakers are very important to me, and the Edge performs well in those areas. I also appreciate its light weight; it's very convenient to take with me when I exercise, especially when running. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: My S25 Ultra feels small to me (I wear XXL gloves) but i can see the appeal to some for a very thin phone. However, I think that form over function will loose in the long run and for any Edge or Air like phone to really find a solid market they are going to have to have better battery and camera performance. Then form will compliment function rather than hinder it. ... I love the look of the S25U; it's not only classy and premium, but it also feels nice to hold. I also appreciate that the Ultra isn't as round as the Edge. I think the S25U is the nicest-looking device out today. Hopefully, Samsung keeps this design concept going forward. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Jeremysdad Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵vwite2 said: Now try the experiment of a slightly thicker Ultra phone with flush cameras and 7,000 mAh battery and see how much that sells compared to the edge ... We pre-ordered S25Us this year. If all the other specs were just even-Steven other than those 2 improvements, I would beg, borrow, and/or steal so that we could upgrade again this coming Winter/Spring. The battery increase would be amazing (though I usually average between 9-14 hrs of SOT on our current tiny batts). The camera bumps aren't a deal breaker (obvs, or I wouldn't be typing this on my S25U haha), but it would be amazing to be able to lay the phone down naked on a table and have it not be all wobbly. I can do that currently, but I have a Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case on it that flattens the back.Anywho, cheers, friends! Like 2 Reactions All Quote Shanec1988 Arena Apprentice • 14h ago ... They drop exynos processor in the global models they might as well give up in the market. They are horrible in battery life and horrible in efficiency. Further, the fact that most Asian phone makers are in silicone carb battery tech and I will say my OP13 runs circles around my S25+ both battery and charge speed as well as smoothness of operation and my battery cell life after 8 months is 99 percent btw, I don't know how they can compete. With the OP15 dropping and they refuse to actually innovate what people's needs are I don't see things going well for them. Either step it up or frankly it's time to get out of the market or a direction change. I'm sorry to Samsung fanboys but you have let the company down by not staying on their case and making the company innovate. Hugs Like Reactions All Quote Sharpie Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... I have the s25U and I think im going to ride another year with it since Samsungs not doing to much more with the s26U, plus there trade in values aren't what they use to be. The edge was a waste of time and money especially with all the take aways. R.I.P Edge......... 