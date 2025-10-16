Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7 users can copy the iPhone and the Pixel 10 by buying 3 accessories General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 6:35 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. bucknassty Arena Master • 1d ago ... Samsung needs qi2.2 next year no excuses Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1d ago ... I have the Samsung Original Clear Magnetic Covers on all my devices; they're slim, slick, and won't yellow over time. I don't currently use any MagSafe accessories, but I can see their potential. However, I hope Samsung doesn't compromise the S Pen's functionality on the next S26U to accommodate MagSafe technology; that would be a big compromise for users like me who appreciate and benefit from it. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: