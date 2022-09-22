Android 13 may force Samsung to apply seamless updates at long last





It wasn't mandated, though, so manufacturers like Samsung often preferred to opt for the old way of doing updates that doesn't gobble storage space for a temporary partition where the background installations happened.





With Android 13 , however, even Samsung would have to turn on the Seamless Updates option as Mishaal Rahman found out that Google's latest mobile operating system version comes packaged with the virtual A/B partition approach.









In Android 13, however, Google has developed a new method to shrink the size of the virtual partition required for Seamless Updates to work and OEMs will have little excuse not to move to the new OTA update method.





Whether they like it or not, Android phone makers will seemingly be mandated to provide big Android updates happening behind the scenes while we do something else on their phones.





It remains to be seen of Google's mandate can be wiggled out of as soon as Samsung's phones get the official Android 13 builds and the first major features and security update rolls in afterwards. If these happen as a Seamless Update, then Samsung may have dropped its unspoken opposition to Google's virtual A/B partition method at long last.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | quad-camera array with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $950 off (79%) $250 $1200 Buy at Samsung