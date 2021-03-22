120Hz on iPhone 13 looks like a done deal as Samsung reportedly gears up for LTPO production

Samsung is gearing up for the production of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the iPhone 13



This news comes from The Elec This news comes from, which cites UBI Research. Per the report, Samsung Display is in the process of converting its low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED line reserved for Apple into an LTPO TFT conveyor.





The iPhone 12 was initially expected to feature a high refresh rate but that didn't happen because Apple was apparently concerned that a combo of 120Hz display and 5G would be too much for the battery.



The report reiterates that only the higher-end iPhone 13 models will come with LTPO panels, which means the mini and the regular version will not offer a high refresh rate.





Samsung is going to be the exclusive supplier of LTPO TFT panels. Production will apparently begin before the end of H1, presumably because LTPO panels take two weeks longer to make than LTPS TFT OLEDs.



LG and BOE are supposedly only going to make panels for the non-pro models.