120Hz on iPhone 13 looks like a done deal as Samsung reportedly gears up for LTPO production
Samsung is gearing up for the production of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the iPhone 13.
This news comes from The Elec, which cites UBI Research. Per the report, Samsung Display is in the process of converting its low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) TFT OLED line reserved for Apple into an LTPO TFT conveyor.
This is where Samsung's LTPO tech comes in. LTPO panels are more power-efficient than traditional OLED screens and also allow for a dynamic refresh rate. They could also pave way for an always on display on the iPhone.
The report reiterates that only the higher-end iPhone 13 models will come with LTPO panels, which means the mini and the regular version will not offer a high refresh rate.
Samsung is going to be the exclusive supplier of LTPO TFT panels. Production will apparently begin before the end of H1, presumably because LTPO panels take two weeks longer to make than LTPS TFT OLEDs.
LG and BOE are supposedly only going to make panels for the non-pro models.
This year's iPhones are reportedly on track for a September release. Other display-related improvements possibly on the cards are a smaller notch and in-screen Touch ID.
