5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
The iPhone 13 Pro will feature a smaller notch and a 120Hz display
In a new investor note shared with MacRumors, Kuo has corroborated earlier reports of a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 series. Its exact size is unknown, but it’s rumored Apple will retain the notch’s width and cut down on height.
Ming-Chi Kuo backs up past reports about a new ProMotion-style display as well. The analyst predicts Apple will adopt 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
To ensure speed in all areas, Apple is looking to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem inside the iPhone 13 line. It’s built on the efficient 5-nanometer process, so there should be less battery drain.
Speaking of battery, it seems the iPhone 13 could reverse the capacity decreases Apple introduced on the iPhone 12 line. Specific numbers haven’t been provided, but the iPhone 13 models will be heavier.
Kuo has said in the past that Apple was planning at least one port-less iPhone for release in 2021, likely the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but that isn’t happening anymore, and all models will instead stick to Lightning for another year.
The analyst also shared some details about the iPhone 13 Pro cameras, namely that an upgraded ultra-wide shooter is on the way with a 6P (f/1.8) design and autofocus support. Another tidbit worth mentioning is the fact that, despite earlier claims, only the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a LiDAR Scanner.
Expect bigger batteries inside the 5G iPhone 13 too
An upgraded ultra-wide camera is coming to the iPhone 13 Pro
