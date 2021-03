5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo

The iPhone 13 Pro will feature a smaller notch and a 120Hz display

Expect bigger batteries inside the 5G iPhone 13 too

Speaking of battery, it seems the iPhone 13 could reverse the capacity decreases Apple introduced on the



Kuo has said in the past that Apple was planning at least one

An upgraded ultra-wide camera is coming to the iPhone 13 Pro

The analyst also shared some details about the iPhone 13 Pro cameras, namely that an upgraded ultra-wide shooter is on the way with a 6P (f/1.8) design and autofocus support. Another tidbit worth mentioning is the fact that, despite earlier claims, only the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a LiDAR Scanner. Speaking of battery, it seems the iPhone 13 could reverse the capacity decreases Apple introduced on the iPhone 12 line. Specific numbers haven't been provided, but the iPhone 13 models will be heavier.Kuo has said in the past that Apple was planning at least one port-less iPhone for release in 2021, likely the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but that isn't happening anymore, and all models will instead stick to Lightning for another year.

To ensure speed in all areas, Apple is looking to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem inside the iPhone 13 line. It’s built on the efficient 5-nanometer process, so there should be less battery drain.

Although Apple’s 2022 iPhone plans might be more exciting, the iPhone 13 series is shaping up to be quite impressive and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has today shared some juicy details about it.In a new investor note shared with, Kuo has corroborated earlier reports of a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 series. Its exact size is unknown, but it’s rumored Apple will retain the notch’s width and cut down on height.The revised notch, which is expected to be one of the main hardware changes this year, is going to be used on four models available in the current sizes, so there’ll still be a 5.4 -inch iPhone 13 mini despite the iPhone 12 mini’s lackluster performance Ming-Chi Kuo backs up past reports about a new ProMotion-style display as well. The analyst predicts Apple will adopt 120Hz LTPO OLED panels on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.