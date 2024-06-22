Samsung accidentally leaks and confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra name

Leaked render of the Galaxy Watch Ultra | Image credit — OnLeaks

Images credit — 91mobiles





Several leaks and reports have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Watch Ultra, providing insights into its design, features, and potential price. Aside from the rugged design, it has also been spotted in white and dark gray color options with an orange side button. Additionally, it is also expected to feature a titanium (Grade 4) chassis, a sapphire crystal glass display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and water resistance up to 100 meters. Additional features may include dust proofing and a "Quick Button" for easier navigation.If the rumors hold true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market. The leaked price range of $699 to $710 in the United States puts it well above the starting price of many popular smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra's rumored features and advanced fitness tracking capabilities, could justify the higher price tag for users who prioritize durability, performance, and a feature-rich smartwatch experience. We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event to see the actual design and what features it will truly have to offer.