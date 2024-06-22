Samsung accidentally leaks and confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra name
Leaked render of the Galaxy Watch Ultra | Image credit — OnLeaks
Rumors are swirling that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on July 10th. This would put it in the spotlight alongside other highly anticipated products like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Watch 7.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is poised to be Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, offering a feature-packed smartwatch designed for durability and performance. Reports suggest it will boast a rugged design that can withstand even the most demanding activities. The watch's rumored circular dial and square case provide a unique look that combines classic watch aesthetics with a modern, functional design.
Now, as spotted by 91mobiles, a Samsung support page briefly appeared on the official Samsung Canada website The page not only confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Watch Ultra but also revealed some key details about the upcoming smartwatch. The listing confirmed that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will come in a 47mm size, making it a substantial watch well-suited for those who prefer a larger display. Additionally, the support page revealed that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will support LTE connectivity, allowing users to stay connected even when their phone is out of range.
Images credit — 91mobiles
Several leaks and reports have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Watch Ultra, providing insights into its design, features, and potential price. Aside from the rugged design, it has also been spotted in white and dark gray color options with an orange side button. Additionally, it is also expected to feature a titanium (Grade 4) chassis, a sapphire crystal glass display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and water resistance up to 100 meters. Additional features may include dust proofing and a "Quick Button" for easier navigation.
If the rumors hold true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market. The leaked price range of $699 to $710 in the United States puts it well above the starting price of many popular smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra's rumored features and advanced fitness tracking capabilities, could justify the higher price tag for users who prioritize durability, performance, and a feature-rich smartwatch experience. We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event to see the actual design and what features it will truly have to offer.
