Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung accidentally leaks and confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra name

By
0comments
Samsung accidentally leaks and confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra name
Leaked render of the Galaxy Watch Ultra | Image credit — OnLeaks

Rumors are swirling that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on July 10th. This would put it in the spotlight alongside other highly anticipated products like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Watch 7.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is poised to be Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, offering a feature-packed smartwatch designed for durability and performance. Reports suggest it will boast a rugged design that can withstand even the most demanding activities. The watch's rumored circular dial and square case provide a unique look that combines classic watch aesthetics with a modern, functional design.

Now, as spotted by 91mobiles, a Samsung support page briefly appeared on the official Samsung Canada website The page not only confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Watch Ultra but also revealed some key details about the upcoming smartwatch. The listing confirmed that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will come in a 47mm size, making it a substantial watch well-suited for those who prefer a larger display. Additionally, the support page revealed that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will support LTE connectivity, allowing users to stay connected even when their phone is out of range.

Images credit — 91mobiles

Several leaks and reports have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Watch Ultra, providing insights into its design, features, and potential price. Aside from the rugged design, it has also been spotted in white and dark gray color options with an orange side button. Additionally, it is also expected to feature a titanium (Grade 4) chassis, a sapphire crystal glass display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness, and water resistance up to 100 meters. Additional features may include dust proofing and a "Quick Button" for easier navigation.

If the rumors hold true, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could be one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market. The leaked price range of $699 to $710 in the United States puts it well above the starting price of many popular smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra's rumored features and advanced fitness tracking capabilities, could justify the higher price tag for users who prioritize durability, performance, and a feature-rich smartwatch experience. We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event to see the actual design and what features it will truly have to offer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless