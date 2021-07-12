$15/month 5G plan

Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size

Daniel Petrov
By
Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size
Piling on info in the runup to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event unveiling on August 11, Samsung's 2021 foldable phone editions have appeared in the certification base TENAA, MyFixGuide found, with several specs and dimensions to confirm.

First off, the new foldable is shaping up to be thinner than its predecessor when opened - 6.4mm vs 6.9mm - but we already knew that as you can see in our preliminary Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 comparison. The 6.2" external display rumor, as well as the 4500mAh total battery pack capacity, are also confirmed by the filing.


In fact, the internal/external panels will mimic the size of their predecessors which makes total sense, as otherwise it would've been a thorough design overhaul which Samsung is perhaps saving for next year.

Both displays will feature 120Hz refresh rates now, though, unlike the Z Fold 2 where the external one was lacking this important feature, while the big internal panel now also comes with a digitizer layer meaning S Pen stylus support, so plenty of upgrades still. 

When you add the rumored lower Z Fold 3 starting price, new colors, and more refined and compact design compared to its predecessor, there is really something to look forward to when Samsung takes the stage to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in about a month for all foldable phone fans.






