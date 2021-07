Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size

First off, the new foldable is shaping up to be thinner than its predecessor when opened - 6.4mm vs 6.9mm - but we already knew that as you can see in our preliminary Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 comparison . The 6.2" external display rumor, as well as the 4500mAh total battery pack capacity, are also confirmed by the filing.









In fact, the internal/external panels will mimic the size of their predecessors which makes total sense, as otherwise it would've been a thorough design overhaul which Samsung is perhaps saving for next year.





Both displays will feature 120Hz refresh rates now, though, unlike the Z Fold 2 where the external one was lacking this important feature, while the big internal panel now also comes with a digitizer layer meaning S Pen stylus support, so plenty of upgrades still.





When you add the rumored lower Z Fold 3 starting price , new colors, and more refined and compact design compared to its predecessor, there is really something to look forward to when Samsung takes the stage to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in about a month for all foldable phone fans.

























Piling on info in the runup to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event unveiling on August 11 , Samsung's 2021 foldable phone editions have appeared in the certification base TENAA, MyFixGuide found, with several specs and dimensions to confirm.