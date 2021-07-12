Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size0
First off, the new foldable is shaping up to be thinner than its predecessor when opened - 6.4mm vs 6.9mm - but we already knew that as you can see in our preliminary Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 comparison. The 6.2" external display rumor, as well as the 4500mAh total battery pack capacity, are also confirmed by the filing.
In fact, the internal/external panels will mimic the size of their predecessors which makes total sense, as otherwise it would've been a thorough design overhaul which Samsung is perhaps saving for next year.
Both displays will feature 120Hz refresh rates now, though, unlike the Z Fold 2 where the external one was lacking this important feature, while the big internal panel now also comes with a digitizer layer meaning S Pen stylus support, so plenty of upgrades still.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (42 updates)
-
Now reading
12 July Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be more elegant than the Z Fold 2, yet keep its battery and display size
-
3 July Samsung has confirmed a date for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: Korean media
-
2 July Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G leak lists key camera specs, storage, more
-
30 June Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G
-
27 June New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display