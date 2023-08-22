Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Max facing potential 3-4 week delay
The upcoming iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut in a matter of weeks, on September 12 or 13, as per the latest buzz. Generally, Apple releases the newly announced devices on the market about ten days later, usually on a Friday. However, if you've got your eyes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you might need to exercise a bit more patience.

The most recent rumors indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could experience some delays. Reportedly, Sony, the supplier of camera components, might not be able to produce the image sensor required for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in time to ship it alongside the other new models. According to insights from an equity analyst, a source shared with 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be looking at a setback of 3 to 4 weeks.

Anticipation is high for the iPhone Pro Max, expected to be the largest, priciest, and most captivating addition to the iPhone 15 series. Speculation suggests that the iPhone Pro Max is finally taking a dive into the realm of long-zoom photography with its shiny new periscope camera.

Recent reports indicate that the periscope camera feature will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, potentially delivering an impressive optical zoom range of 5 to 6. Ironically, this camera innovation seems to be the very cause behind the potential delay.

An earlier rumor indicated that the next flagship from Apple could feature a new primary camera sensor—a 1/1.14" Sony IMX903. This would mark the largest sensor ever utilized in an iPhone, potentially enhancing the device's overall imaging capabilities by doubling the saturation signal. This improvement could lead to reduced image noise and better dynamic range.

While nothing is etched in stone, another rumor from about a month ago also suggests that not only the iPhone 15 Pro Max but the entire iPhone 15 series might face a delay until October. Naturally, we'll need to hang on a little longer to get a clearer picture, so stay tuned for updates.

