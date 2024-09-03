Get the flagship Razr+ (2024) at Motorola and score Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as a freebie

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is the prime rival of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, offering top-tier performance and a clamshell foldable design at a more affordable price. And if you were wondering which of the two phones to get, Motorola is tipping the scales in favor of its high-end foldable by tossing in a pair of top-quality earbuds as a freebie.

While the Razr+ 2024 is available at its usual price of $999.99 on Motorola.com, you can score a pair of free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II with the purchase of this beauty of a phone. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $299.99. Additionally, you can add a 2-year Motocare Accidental Damage Protection Plan (ADP) for 35% off.

Score a pair of free Bose QuietComfort II earbuds (a 299.99 value)

Get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) on Motorola.com and score a free pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, saving $299.99. Both the phone and earbuds are worth every penny, so act fast and save while you can!
$300 off (23%) Gift
$999 99
$1299 98
Buy at Motorola


This isn't the first time Motorola is offering new earbuds with its Razr+ 2024. The company had a similar deal at the beginning of August. And while it's always better to get a phone at a sweet discount, scoring it with high-end earbuds is also an unmissable offer, especially if you are looking to up your listening on the cheap as well.

After all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best еarphones on the market, offering top-quality sound alongside capable ANC that can mute the whole world. Additionally, they offer up to 24 hours of playtime with their charging case. So, getting them for free is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Now, you might argue that the earbuds are totally worth it, but one must shell out $1,000 for the bundle, and that's a lot of cash. And yes, that's a lot of money; however, the Razr+ 2024 has a lot to offer in return.

Its high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to handle any task you throw its way while the 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie snapper let it take beautiful photos. It also delivers good battery life, offering more than a day of usage.

So, for $1,000, you're getting one of the best foldable phones on the market and a pair of top-tier earbuds. That's a great deal, and we don't know how long it will stay up for grabs. Therefore, be sure to act fast and save today while you still can!
